By Chuck Johnston and Jason Hanna, CNN

(CNN) – A woman was arrested in Phoenix on suspicion of killing her three children – her little daughter, 2-year-old daughter, and 3-year-old son. This was announced by the police on Tuesday.

Police found Rachel Henry’s children dead at their Phoenix home Monday night after someone called 911 to report unspecified issues. Mercedes Fortune said.

“The … mother admitted to harming her three children,” which resulted in her death, said Fortune.

Henry, a 22-year-old who recently moved to Arizona from Oklahoma, is detained in three cases of first degree murder, Fortune said.

Happiness did not say how the children died or how Henry died allegedly harmed them.

The police said there were no obvious signs of trauma and a medical examiner would determine the causes of death.

3 adults at home when the police arrived, the police said

When the officers arrived after 7:30 p.m. Monday home near 24th Street and Vineyard Road, Henry, the children’s father and another relative were there, the police said.

The emergency call came from home, Fortune said, adding that she didn’t know who made the call.

It was not immediately possible to determine whether Henry had a lawyer.

The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company. All rights reserved.