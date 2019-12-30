According to police in Alaska, a police officer killed a man who allegedly swung the chain and triggered threats – National

Loading...

According to employees of The Associated Press

Published on December 29, 2019 at 10:01 pm

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

A police officer shot a man who was swinging a chain and making threats in Juneau early Sunday, according to a statement released by the authorities.

The officer, who responded to the report of an incident and a shot near an apartment complex, fatally shot 34-year-old Kelly Michael Stephens in the chest after midnight, the Juneau police said.

The Juneau resident had swung the chain, threatened to kill the officer, and ignored the orders to stop, the police said. Authorities said the man was handcuffed after he was shot and pronounced dead in a hospital.

CONTINUE READING:

Alaska's drilling extension proposal criticized as "ruthless short-sighted"



The same official had also replied to a report a few hours ago by a suspect who had put a chain around a man near a store and threatened to kill him, the police said. According to the authorities, the suspect was not found and it is unclear whether he was the same man who was killed by the police on Sunday.

The story continues under the advertisement

The officer concerned was taken on administrative leave, the police said in Juneau. The officer's name will not be published for at least 24 hours.

The Alaska State Troopers investigative agency will help in the case, police said.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR