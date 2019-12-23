According to official information, nobody is at home in Vancouver's West End – BC

Loading...

A fire ripped out an apartment in Vancouver's West End, marking the latest fire in the neighborhood this year.

According to Vancouver Fire Rescue, the crews were called shortly before 2 p.m. to the building at 1300's on Beach Avenue where the fire of a suite on the third floor burned.

The two-alarm fire brought 40 firefighters to the scene, officials said, and the crews found flames out the window.

An aggressive attack from inside, including the stairwell to the suite, quickly got the fire under control.

At the time of the fire, there was no one in the suite, officials said.

They added that the suite was "gutted" by the flames and also suffered severe smoke damage.

It is not clear whether other suites have been damaged.

The cause of the fire was not determined.

The fire comes only two months after another has overtaken a suite in a residential building on the same street.

At least three other fires have been reported in high-rise suites in the West End since June.

