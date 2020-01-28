According to official information, 2 US troops were recovered from the Afghan crash site

WASHINGTON (AP) – According to a U.S. defense official, the United States has recovered the remains of two American soldiers who died in an Air Force plane crash in Afghanistan.

The official discussed the condition of anonymity before an official recovery announcement, saying the two were the only ones on board the E-11A.

The identity of the two was not made public until the relatives were notified.

The official said Tuesday that the US salvage team had seen no Taliban resistance when they reached the crash site and there is no evidence that the plane was shot down by hostile actions.

A Taliban spokesman says a mysterious crash in eastern Afghanistan was a US plane.

The U.S. military announced on Monday that it was investigating reports of a plane crash in Taliban-controlled area in Afghanistan.

US Army Maj. US Central Command spokeswoman Beth Riordan said it remained unclear whose plane was involved in the crash. Riordan declined to comment immediately.

However, images on social media allegedly from the crash site showed the remains of a Bombardier E-11A aircraft used by the U.S. military for electronic surveillance in Afghanistan.

A Afghan Ariana Airlines passenger plane crashed in a Taliban-occupied area in Ghazni province.

A spokesman for the provincial governor said the plane crashed at around 1:10 p.m. on Monday. Local time in Deh Yak district, held by the Taliban.

Two members of the provincial council also confirmed the crash. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

The mountainous province of Ghazni lies at the foot of the Hindu Kush mountains and is bitterly cold in winter.

Afghanistan’s national airline Ariana Airlines rejected claims that one of its planes crashed in a message posted on its website. All planes are ready and safe.

