According to Moises Henriques, homophobia in cricket has to stop

The two offenses have made it clear whether cricket is an inherent problem, even though both players showed great regret after referees reported in their games that they used the word “fagot”.

When asked about the recent homophobic allegations in Australian cricket, Henriques said, “I think it’s a very big problem. For a community that feels marginalized, that’s not good for the people in the community. They can gloss over everything, what you want, but this is people’s lives, their sanity and something they live with for a long time, and it is hard to overcome when you feel marginalized.

“I know Marcus is a great guy. He’s a good guy and he’s not homophobic at all and he had a moment when he was probably going back to some bad habits that he developed 15 years ago, but times have changed. We have to continue with that.

“Personally, I think Marcus had a really good record. He hadn’t made any comments or said anything else in the past. This doesn’t excuse what he did – he was still being punished – but it does depend on how tough the attitude they [CA] want to take if they believe there is malice in it.

“Sometimes there doesn’t have to be malice to upset a community or people. I would probably be overwhelmed to know exactly how far and how far.”

After Stoinis prevailed against the Sixers on Sunday, he spoke to reporters about how ashamed he was of his mistake towards Kane Richardson.

“I’m not proud of it, but I think I just have to do it on my chin,” said Stoinis.

Dr. Ryan Storr, a sports diversity expert who led a report commissioned by Cricket Australia on the inclusion of LGBTIQ, spoke to Sixers players on Wednesday about some amazing stats related to a community that regularly deals with marginalization ,

“He presented some really shocking numbers regarding mental health problems in this community and how uncomfortable they feel when they come to sports games,” said Henriques. “As a club and organization, we want everyone to feel welcome at our games. We want the SCG to be a safe place for them and everyone. “

Henriques, who has been playing for NSW Cricket since 2006, believes that what happens on the field stays on the field has disappeared far and wide.

“There are players with microphones, butt microphones. What happens on the field remains on the field,” said Henriques. “I’m no longer sure if that’s the case. You can’t say anything about people and say,” Oh, that wasn’t personal, I was talking about his cricket. “

“I’ll tell you what, there are a lot of guys out there who would take comments on their cricket very personally, whether they play a good cover drive or a good cut shot, or their average is not high enough.

“I think a lot of people would be pretty personal, let alone their sexuality and other things that are more personal. Where do you draw the line between the personal and the non-personal? “

