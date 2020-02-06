According to McCarthy, Shane Long is aiming for a place in the playoffs in Slovakia

Shane Long could compete with Slovakia for a late first start under Republic of Ireland coach Mick McCarthy in the Euro 2020 playoffs next month.

The Southampton striker has not played for his country since the 0-1 home loss to Wales in the UEFA Nations League in October 2018.

But Long has missed only two of the Saints’ thirteen Premier League games since November, scoring 3-2 against Tottenham in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

McCarthy had regularly said that Long needed first-team football before he could extend his 82 caps. Seven weeks before the trip to Bratislava, the Irish boss was happy to see the native Tipperary return.

In his regular ‘Scouting Report’, McCarthy said: “He had bad luck last year with the timing of some of his injuries. Shane had to retire from my first squad due to injury and dropped out of camping in Dublin in the summer after the announcement.

“I kept in touch with him and kept him up to date on his need for first team football. He is now back in regular use with Southampton and his goal at Spurs on Wednesday night was a real poacher’s goal, he was right.” place at the right time.

“Shane plays again and scores goals again. That means he pushes the right buttons in front of Slovakia.”

McCarthy also shrugged to fear that Shane Duffy might miss the Euro 2020 playoffs.

The Brighton defender is out of action a few weeks ago after a blood clot was removed from his leg last month.

McCarthy is certain that Duffy will be good for this plane to Slovakia. “I spoke to Shane and he tells me that he will be fine – trust me if Shane says he will be fine, then he will be fine, as he has shown me in this campaign.

“It was a small operation, and Shane told me that it is better to get her out of the way immediately before we get ready for the game in Slovakia. That’s good enough for me.”