According to Lindsay Lohan, her new album will be released in late February

What is she waiting for

Lindsay Lohan announced via Instagram that “LL3” will be published in Instagram at the end of February

Lindsay Lohan, whose inter-album timeframe is approaching the length of “Chinese Democracy”, dropped a bomb for fans and the music world in general by announcing via Instagram comment that her new music would be released “in late February”.

The 33-year-old Lohan replied to the Instagram fan account worldoflindsaylohan, who published a recording of the singer on stage with the heading “We hope that we get LL3 this year”.

It is the next time that it comes close to public confirmation of new music – at least in the States. In August, she showed a snippet of a new song, “Xanax”, on Virgin Radio Dubai’s “The Kris Fade Show” and promised to release the full song “very, very soon”.

It is unclear whether “late February” could be seen as “very, very soon” from August’s point of view, but Lohan, like time and tide, is not committed to people’s moods.

She signed in 2004 at the tender age of 18 in Casablanca – at that time she was best known for producing jams from the 1970s album “Speak” and his hit single “Rumors”, for which the video was for an MTV Video Music Award was nominated.