According to IKEA, IKEA pays $ 46 million for the death of the boy's dresser

PHILADELPHIA – IKEA has agreed to pay $ 46 million to the parents of a 2-year-old boy who died of injuries that occurred when a 32-pound (32-pound) summoned dresser fell on him, family lawyers said Monday.

Joseph Dudek, from Buena Park, California, died of his injuries in 2017 and his parents prosecuted the Swedish home furnishings company in a court in Philadelphia in 2018.

In the lawsuit, the Dudeks accused IKEA of knowing that her Malm dressers were a tipping hazard and that they had injured or killed a number of children, but that the company had failed to warn consumers that the dressers were not anchored to a wall. The sideboard was recalled in 2016 according to the suit.

The arrangement also requires IKEA to meet the advocacy organization, Parents against Tipovers, and to broaden its reach to consumers about recalling IKEA sideboards, according to Dudek lawyers, Feldman Shepherd Wohlgelernter Tanner Weinstock Dodig.

The Dudek family is donating $ 1 million from the settlement to organizations advocating stricter stability tests for dressers, they said.

In a statement, IKEA said it expressed its deepest condolences and is working to address “this very important issue with regard to home security”, including offering consumer education and safety workshops and working on safer products.

“Although no arrangement can change the tragic events that have brought us here, in the interests of the family and all concerned, we are grateful that this dispute has found a solution,” it said.

