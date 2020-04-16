According to Healthline, these are the healthiest kitchens in the world

Every country in the world has its own pleasures. In general, however, some international cuisines are healthier than others. Find out below which countries have culinary traditions that are healthier than most.

Greek cuisine is about the Mediterranean diet

According to Healthline, one of the healthiest kitchens in the world is Greek cuisine, a perfect manifestation of the Mediterranean diet. The diet actually came from the island of Crete, where locals have a higher life expectancy and a lower risk of heart disease than the average person because of the food they eat.

Greek cuisine has fat in the way of olive oil and nuts instead of meat. There are also lots of fresh fruits and vegetables and yogurt. Feta cheese, which is usually included in dishes such as Greek salad, is also lower in fat than many other types of cheese and contains fewer calories. Some typical Greek dishes, such as moussaka or pastitsio, are full of calories. But there are many healthy options, such as grilled fish, Greek salad and salad with black eyes.

There is a reason that the Japanese have some of the longest periods in the world

It is widely accepted that traditional Japanese food is one of the healthiest cuisines in the world. You may not agree when you visit your local sushi and order karait, or fried chicken, smeared with mayonnaise. But authentic Japanese cuisine that has not been Westernized is usually very healthy.

Seafood and fresh vegetables are strongly characterized by authentic Japanese cuisine, with raw fish and seafood playing a leading role in many dishes. They also use healthy cooking methods, tend to slightly prefer food vapor or mix quickly from frying. If you don’t have an overdose of tempura, white rice and noodle dishes, it’s easy to stay healthy in Japan. In fact, the island of Okinawa is known for the longest life expectancy in the world and also has some of the lowest rates of chronic disease.

Traditional Mexican food can be quite healthy

Mexican food is not the first kitchen that comes to mind when many people are thinking about a healthy diet. But it’s important to recognize that traditional Mexican food that hasn’t adapted over the years can actually be extremely healthy. The leading ingredient in Mexican food is beans, which are full of protein and antioxidants.

Fresh fruits are also popular in traditional Mexican cuisine, making the cuisine rich in fiber, nutrients that play a central role in digestive health and have a number of other benefits. In authentic Mexican restaurants, you will find many plant-based dishes and you will use vegetables in relation to red meat, which may have a high content of saturated fat. When trying to stay healthy in a Mexican restaurant, it is important to avoid deep-fried foods such as flautas and those that are drowned in cheese, such as nachos.

Korean food uses many beneficial ingredients

Korean cuisine uses many beneficial ingredients that can improve a person’s health over time. Some ingredients used in traditional Korean cooking, such as the fermented kimchi vegetable dish, contain anti-cancer properties, slow down the aging process, lower cholesterol, help eyesight and have bacteria that promote digestive health.

There is not much fat in the typical Korean diet, which instead is rich in vegetables and steamed ingredients instead of fried ones. As for eating habits, Koreans are not known to be big snacks either. They focus on their main meals and limit the extra calories they have throughout the day.

Thai food is usually low in fat

Thai cuisine escapes without relying on fat and meat to flavor foods, because it contains so many wonderful spices and spicy ingredients that make the dishes taste delicious. Among the ingredients you will find in traditional Thai cuisine are turmeric, ginger, lemongrass and chili.

Many Thai dishes focus on seafood and lightly cooked vegetables rather than fried or dairy products. Eating Thai is the perfect way to get into all your vegetables because they contain so much flavor that you will want to eat them!

