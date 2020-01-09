According to Facebook, the problem for users is to avoid misleading political ads

Loading...

Enlarge / Facebook’s “War Room” election on Wednesday, October 17, 2018.

After months of criticism of the decision to give candidates for a political office the opportunity to utter clear lies in advertising, Facebook is trying to correct the course by not changing the behavior of advertisers, but asking users not to display certain ads turn.

Facebook today announced a change in its political advertising system that will “increase transparency”. At some point in 2020, users will be account-controlled in all countries that have “paid by …” disclaimers for political ads, including the United States, because both Facebook and Instagram have “fewer ads on political and social issues” be switched. US users are expected to receive this feature this summer – well into the 2020 campaign season.

Facebook announced in October that all content published by politicians and political candidates, including paid advertising, is exempt from the company’s fact-checking procedures and is not bound by company standards unless deliberately misleading. This policy, or lack thereof, has continued to be under fire as other major internet and social media players, including Google and Twitter, have changed their policies to restrict or prohibit political advertising on their platforms.

The only major exception to Facebook’s otherwise laissez-fair political advertising policy is a ban on content that promotes voter repression (or attempts to suppress responses to the 2020 U.S. Census). However, enforcement of the ban on suppression of voters appears at best to be arbitrary, according to an October report.

“We know that this is an issue that has sparked a lot of public debate – including a lot of criticism of Facebook’s position,” the company said in today’s announcement. “We are not deaf to this and will continue to work with regulators and policymakers to help protect the elections.”

A big fan

Facebook’s creation of misleading political advertisements and the targeting of certain political advertisements as a user problem led to an immediate setback of politicians, consumers and government officials.

Bundestag election commissioner Ellen Weintraub had particularly tough words for the company. “Facebook’s weak plan suggests the company has no idea how serious democracy is,” she wrote on Twitter. “If Facebook has to extinguish the kindle house fire, proposing” transparency “solutions is a kind of window dressing.”

She added: “These so-called” transparency “solutions are neither transparent nor solution-oriented. I am not prepared to bet in the 2020 elections that Facebook has solved its problems with a solution, the main feature of which is apparently that it is not the case does not seriously affect the company’s profit margins. “

Several candidates running as Democratic nominees for the 2020 presidential competition have also launched Facebook, including Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) And former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Make no mistake, this has nothing to do with transparency and choice,” said MEP David Cicilline (D-RI), chair of the House Antitrust Subcommittee, which examines Facebook’s business practices. “This is about money. In particular, the $ 6 billion that will be spent on political ads in 2020 that Facebook will use to further increase profits at the expense of our democracy.”

However, Facebook received support from a strong quarter for its plan. A spokesman for the Trump campaign greeted the maneuver with the words: “Our ads are always correct, so it is good that Facebook does not restrict the political messages.”