According to experts, it is absurd to give Trump recognition for the lower cancer death rate

Enlarge / US President Donald Trump arrives at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio on January 9, 2020 for a “Keep America Great” rally.

The American Cancer Society chairman has refuted President Trump’s claim that his government has helped lower the country’s cancer mortality rate, which has been steadily declining since 1991, 26 years before he took office.

Trump’s bold statement came after the American Cancer Society published its latest data on cancer mortality in the US in an annual report. Data released on Wednesday, January 8th shows that the overall cancer mortality rate continued to decrease between 2017 and 2017, with a 2.2 percent decrease. This is the largest drop in cancer mortality rates in a year that has ever been recorded. Overall, mortality rates dropped by 29 percent between 1991 and 2017, saving an estimated 2.9 million cancer deaths over that period.

The next day, January 9, Trump released a tweet that seemed to appreciate the decline. He wrote: “USA cancer mortality rate lowest in recorded history! A lot of good news comes from this administration. “

US cancer death rates lowest in recorded history! A lot of good news comes from this administration.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2020

However, according to Gary M. Reedy, CEO of the American Cancer Society, this is wrong. Reedy told CNN that there is no link between the decline in cancer mortality and the Trump administration’s actions.

“The mortality trends reflected in our current report, including the largest decline in overall cancer mortality from 2016 to 2017, reflect the prevention, early detection and treatment advances that have occurred in previous years,” Reedy said in a written statement to CNN.

Reedy noted that cancer research funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Cancer Institute (NCI), which were approved during the Trump Administration, was increased, but added that “the impact of these increases is not reflected in the data in this report. “

In addition, as Politico emphasizes, the Trump administration has repeatedly tried to drastically cut – not increase – federal funding for cancer research. The Trump administration’s proposed budget for last year would have saved $ 896 million from NCI alone. In 2018, the government proposed to cut NIH funds by $ 7.7 billion, which is approximately 22 percent of its budget. In 2017, the Trump administration proposed to cut the NIH budget by $ 5.8 billion.

The congress opposed these proposals and approved more generous budgets for federal research. Trump ultimately signed a budget last year that increased NIH’s budget by $ 2.6 billion.

Even if the Trump administration had intended to increase support for cancer research during his tenure – which started in 2017 – the impact of this support would not have resulted in life-saving treatments or other health care improvements to increase reported rates of decline until End of 2017.

According to the American Cancer Society, the 26-year decline in cancer mortality is due to the decrease in deaths in the four most common cancers: lungs, colon, breast, and prostate. Decreases in lung cancer deaths led in particular to the record decline from 2016 to 2017. However, most melanoma skin cancer deaths were recorded.

“The accelerated declines in lung cancer mortality and melanoma that we are seeing are likely at least in part due to advances in cancer treatment over the past decade, such as immunotherapy,” said Dr. med. William G. Cance, chief medical and research associate of the American Cancer Society, in a statement.

The melanoma mortality rate decreased by 7 percent annually between 2013 and 2017, which is partly due to two new immunotherapies that were approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2011.