According to economic experts, the RBA is too optimistic to expect a recovery this year

“While the bushfires and corona virus are primarily a short-term threat to growth, a full recovery is likely to take longer than the RBA anticipates,” said AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver in a message to customers on Saturday.

He expects growth of almost 2 percent this year.

St. George Economics economist Nelson Aston expects the Reserve Bank to provide further momentum and cut interest rates again in the coming months given the current uncertainties.

Margy Osmond, director of the Tourism and Transport Forum, said that locking out Chinese tourists to Australia to prevent the spread of the corona virus will have a “very significant impact”.

She said there are 1.4 million Chinese visitors a year who spend about $ 12 billion.

“It’s not just the immediate drop in revenue, but the companies that specialize in dealing with Chinese visitors who are often small,” Osmond told ABC Television.

“You probably won’t survive the next few months without cash flow.”

Josh Frydenberg's much-touted budget surplus for 2019-20 has declined under the unexpected crises.

The assessments were another piece of bad news for Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who has already identified a promising 2019-2020 budget surplus that deviates from the government’s response to the bushfires and coronavirus outbreak.

For the financial year 2019-20, the reserve bank forecasts economic growth of 2 percent instead of the 2.25 percent that the treasurer forecast in his mid-year budget update published in December.

This update also reduced the 2019-20 surplus from previously forecast $ 7.1 billion to $ 5 billion before the bushfire devastation began.

However, Mr. Frydenberg declined “speculation” in an Australian weekend article that he would impose an annual tax increase of $ 1.4 billion on the gas industry to replace falling revenues and protect future surpluses.

“The review mentioned was announced in November 2018 and will only be brought back to the government after this year’s budget,” Frydenberg said in tweets about the article. “That’s why speculation is wrong.”

Laboratory frontbencher Mark Butler said the economy stalled before the corona virus and bushfires.

He said the government was “fairly ambitious” with a budget surplus as economic growth and wages continued to decline.

“It is clear that the Australians need a plan to get the economy going,” Butler told reporters in Adelaide.

AAP

