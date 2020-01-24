According to Chris Evert, Margaret Court would rise to the top given the tools today

The argument for Court is that, like other champions, it would give her the ability to access these modern tools and techniques to adjust and reach the climax.

“You can’t even find apples and oranges, you just can’t compare them,” said Evert, who has won 18 Grand Slam titles herself and is a long-time number 1 in the world.

Many only know Court because of their records and religious beliefs. But what kind or type of player was she?

Evert said that Court was one of the first women to train with men and to introduce strength and muscles into the game of women. As Paul McNamee recalled, Court trained with Australian Frank Sedgeman in a city gym and also trained with the leading male players in Australia.

“She trained with the boys,” said Evert, who defeated Court in 1970 when Court – then Margaret Smith – was “tired” after winning the US Open. “She was one of the first women to go to the gym and do the heavy weights, and she was one of the first women to really bring fitness and muscle into the game of women. She was very strong and tall, big serve, dominant serve.

“But in those days you were either a serve-and-volleyball player or you were a serve-and-volleyball player.” Evert was one of the first to “keep the baseline” and also a pioneer in the two-handed backhand that transformed tennis.

“Great serve and volleyball, great volleyball,” Evert recalled. “But in those days, women didn’t have great basic strokes … three of the Grand Slams were on grass, so all you would do is serve and volley.”

Evert said Court had hit a slice backhand “that had stayed low” – like Graf years later – and that her forehand was flat rather than spun. “And she moved very well for a tall person. And I think I remember that she was very handsome and very kind on the pitch – a nice lady.”

To demonstrate how training improved the sport, Evert estimated that at the end of her career she was a better player at number 4 in the world than when she was at number 1. Today’s players trained “like Olympians”. Evert’s team was “me and I did my tracks and that was it.

“These players are top athletes, while I think tennis players weren’t top athletes back then.”

Evert awarded Court with Martina Navratilova and Billie-Jean King – Court’s great American rival and godmother of the WTA tour (and the same prize money for women at majors) – as players who would climb to the peak with the same equipment and the same equipment.

“I think Martina would be, I think Billie-Jean would be … I don’t know if I would be,” she said.

“All of the women I mention are natural athletes and have natural strength. But you know, she (Court) also had a champion mindset.”

McNamee, who met Court in Kooyong when he was a teenager and was part of the same club in Hawthorn, said Serena was “probably” better than Court, who was one of the best “serve and volley” players of all time would still be among the best if her younger self were transported by 2020.

Everts victory over Court in this 1970 game in Charlotte, North Carolina, her “first big win” was a crucial step in the American’s career.

“She was tired. It was the end of September and she had just won the Grand Slam and I think she played this tournament just because she committed it. I beat her 7-6, 7-6, it was up Sand … she made my career, she started my career with a win over her. It was very gracious, “she said.

Comparing Court and Serena Williams, Evert found that the Australian was the same distance from his rivals in terms of power, although Williams had more of it.

“I think Margaret’s power in that era was not the same as Serena’s in that era, but her power in relation to other players was like Serena’s in relation to other players.”

Court expressed doubts to The Age last year whether Williams would reach her record in the face of the competition, and found that Serena was successful after the birth, but even won the French Open “with a baby in her stomach”.

