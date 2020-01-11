According to Calgary, mahogany is the fastest growing community in the city

According to the last census of the city of Calgary, between April 2018 and April 2019, the southeastern community of Mahogany had the largest population growth of all communities in the city.

“If we hear that Mahogany is the fastest growing community, we accept that feedback is good,” said Paul Taylor, president and COO of Hopewell Residential, the developer of Mahogany. “We consider the fact that people trust us with their investment to get the place they call home the best possible price.

“From a complete Master Plan to professional engineering and infrastructure construction, covered with an extensive package of facilities, including the largest lake in the region, closed with the most efficient, attractive, modern housing options that cover the spectrum of the purchasing market, Mahogany is the complete package. “

Hopewell is more than the land developer, the company also builds a variety of houses in Mahogany, including the Rowen, one of the most popular front-drive garage models, says community sales associate, Carly Dow.

The large room in the Rowen show house of Hopewell Residential in Mahogany. Courtesy, Hopewell Residential

“The kitchen is by far the biggest attraction for the Rowen. With its bold, spacious, open and ultra-functional nature, the Rowen is really the ultimate question for those who raise a family or those who enjoy entertaining, ”says Dow. “The interior choices are in line with what is popular – clear white tones with complementary gray tones and natural tones. The extractor hood and the built-in oven provide a luxurious estate feeling in the house that shares the stage with an extra large island and cupboards up to the ceiling. Glass hanging lamps combined with matte black faucets and finishes add a serious style to the Rowen. “

The Rowen showhome measures 2,491 m², plus an additional 659 m² in the developed basement. The showhome has four bedrooms and there is a three-bedroom option available.

The master bedroom in the Rowen show house of Hopewell Residential in Mahogany. Courtesy, Hopewell Residential

“The top floor of the Rowen has an impressive, centrally located bonus room that creates a separation between the master retreat and additional bedrooms,” says Dow. “The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and extra large windows, making it a cozy but stylish retreat. The suite features clear white marble tiles, double sinks, a fully tiled shower with sofa and a free-standing bath to take away the worries of the day. The suite is connected to a large walk-in closet with built-in wardrobes and shelves that are great for storage and to stay organized and to top it off, connects the main closet with the laundry room, making weekly chores much more convenient. “

