By Mirna Alsharif, CNN

(CNN) – The body of a New Jersey woman who has been missing since October has been found. A man with whom she had a relationship with whom she killed herself two months ago is responsible for her death, the Monmouth District Prosecutor said Monday.

John Ozbilgen died in November of suicide, leaving a note addressed to his parents who had admitted the crime without revealing where he had disposed of their remains, prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said. Ozbilgen had previously been charged with a domestic violence incident involving Stephanie Parze.

Gramiccioni admitted on Monday that while the authorities were actively working to accuse Ozbil of murdering Parze, his suicide canceled the investigation.

“This is a finding that we had expected since early November, but has only recently been confirmed by further analysis of the evidence that we obtained during our investigation,” he said.

Gramiccioni disregarded the evidence linking Ozbilgen to Parze’s death and cited the ongoing investigation. A knife that had disposed of Obilbil on Staten Island, New York, was analyzed and found not to be related to the investigation.

Two teenagers discovered the remains of Parze in a forest in Old Bridge town on Sunday afternoon. The authorities had been looking for her since she disappeared from her Freehold home south of Old Bridge last October.

An autopsy of the remains of the body from the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday confirmed the body’s identity, but the doctor has not yet announced a cause of death.

At Monday’s press conference, Parze’s father Edward burst into tears.

“It goes without saying that our family is devastated, our friends, our community,” said Parze. “And our lives will never be the same. But Stephanie is home, she is finally coming home.”

He said he was indebted to the “devoted” community of people who found it most important to find his daughter.

Parze also said that he and his wife Sharlene would eventually set up a Stephanie Parze foundation to “raise awareness of abused women and missing people.”

Stephanie Parze, a makeup artist and babysitter, was last seen by her parents on October 30, after the family had returned home from visiting a clairvoyant in New Brunswick, CNN subsidiary WABC reported.

After spending the evening with them, Parze drove home to text or call her parents, but never did. The next day, her family said she didn’t show up for work.

Given the death of Parze, Gramiccioni encouraged anyone with domestic violence to ask for help.

“There are ways you can be heard, there are places you can go, there are measures we can take to protect your confidentiality and ensure that there is no retaliation,” he said. “The only way we can behave with the police is to trust someone in Monmouth to help you get out of the terrible situation you are in.”

Ozbilgen was separately charged with possession of child pornography and released from prison in November before he died, according to his lawyer at the time, Robert Honecker.

