According to Apple, developers can now offer their schools custom apps through Apple School Manager

In a new post on the developer website, Apple announced today that developers can now offer customized applications for educational institutions through Apple School Manager.

According to Apple, developers can identify organizations through App Store Connect and give them the ability to purchase the customized app in bulk through Apple School Manager. Apple also advises that schools can use this feature to distribute proprietary apps that are used internally.

Here’s how Apple explains this feature:

You can now meet the special needs of educational institutions by offering private apps that you have customized for them. Organizations that identify you in App Store Connect can view and purchase the app extensively in Apple School Manager, a service that educational institutions use to purchase content, configure automatic device enrollment, and create accounts for students and employees. Schools can also use this feature to distribute proprietary apps for internal use.

For more information on distributing custom applications, visit the Apple developer website.

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

For more Apple news, visit 9to5Mac on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQeXCbtStfA [/ embed]