According to Amazon, the Honey browser extension was a security risk at Christmas

Millions of vacation deal hunters may be affected by a strange warning from Amazon over the holidays.

The Honey browser extension, a popular shopping aid that enables price comparisons between marketplaces, searches for discount codes, and offers countless other ways to save a dollar or two when shopping online, has been identified as a security risk for users who enabled this feature, according to a report von Wired asked Amazon at the end of December.

According to Amazon, users should “uninstall (Honey) immediately” because it collects data from its users when they shop online. This is strange since Honey, with 17 million users, was taken over by PayPal for just $ 4 billion just a month before these warnings appeared. It often appears in Chrome extension recommendation lists, including our own. Amazon had never reported it before December.

In fact, Honey’s Chrome website is openly promoting this tool to make shopping on Amazon easier.

Honey told Wired that it only uses data to support online customers. Amazon wants to warn customers if something collects their data without becoming much more specific. The app’s privacy policy provides assurance that your data will not be used for shameful purposes:

“Honey does not track your search engine history, email, or browsing a website that is not a retail website (a website where you can shop and shop). If you are on a pre-approved retail website, to To help you save money, Honey collects information through this website to help us know which coupons and promotions to find, and we can also collect price and availability information about items that we share with the rest of the Honey community can share. “

If you feel conspiratorial, you can connect dots here. Amazon and PayPal don’t play well with each other because Amazon is a rare e-commerce platform that doesn’t allow PayPal payments at all. In addition, Amazon has its own honey alternative called Amazon Assistant with similar functions like price tracking and product comparisons on different websites.

Circumstances are strange to say the least, but it is also possible that Honey will scratch more data than its users recognize. Even if you think Amazon only lends it to an old rival, it’s probably worth reading Honey’s privacy policy in detail before using it anyway. It can’t hurt.