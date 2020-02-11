According to Alameda County Fire, the backlog at the weekend is affected by the closure of a fire station

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) – Alameda County Fire responded to 302 calls related to the strong wind event on Sunday.

141 of these calls came from residents of Union City, where a fire department recently closed.

“There are only 4 stations in this area (Union City), but one is closed. So three stations made so many calls,” said Local August union member and fireman Mike Augustin.

During the wind report, Battalion Chief Pappas helped residents clear their homes after nine power lines fell on Heyer Avenue in Castro Valley.

“Up to 20 calls were put on hold. If the machine was 30 in operation, it would have been able to process the calls that we couldn’t respond to,” said Pappas.

On January 15, Union City closed Fire Station 30 forever. Union City Mayor Carol Dutra-Vernaci said the station processes an average of 1.7 calls a day and costs the city $ 3.2 million a year.

“85% of calls are for medical response, not fire. We are looking for different service models so that we can ultimately use this station for something that will help us with medical emergency calls,” said Mayor Dutra-Vernaci.

After the strong wind event on Sunday and the impact on Union City firefighters’ response times, we asked Mayor Dutra-Vernaci if she would consider closing Station 30.

“This station is underutilized,” said Dutra-Vernaci, adding: “No, I didn’t think about opening this station at all.”

According to Alameda County Fire, many are concerned about a major emergency.

“The worry would be during a fire event. If the wind had blown like yesterday yesterday in the fall, these run-down wires would have hit dry grass and the brush would have caused a fire. In this case, we would not have a quick settlement on site,” said Augustin.

Alameda County Fire confirmed that all firefighters who worked in Station 30 were assigned to other fire stations in the area.

