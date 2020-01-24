According to a Donegal poll, SF's Pearse Doherty is likely to receive the most votes

A new poll covering Donegal constituency shows that Sinn Féins Pearse Doherty is likely to be a step ahead in next month’s general election.

On Monday and Tuesday of this week (January 20 and 21) the election for the constituency TG4 / Ipsos MRBI TG4 Ipsos MRBI Donegal was held out of 550 participants.

It has an error rate of up to plus or minus 4%.

According to the survey, Doherty is currently casting 27% of the first preference votes – ten percentage points ahead of the second-placed candidate, Fine Gael Joe McHugh (who is also the current Secretary of Education).

Both Charlie McConalogue by Fianna Fáil and Pádraig Mac Lochlainn by Sinn Féin are 12%, while Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher by Fianna Fáil is 10%.

The independent Thomas Pringle now surveys 6%.

The survey shows the independent candidate Peter Casey with 2%, the survey was carried out in front of the businessman announced his intention also run in Dublin West.

In a statement, TG4 said: “Two seats for Fianna Fáil are a real possibility if there is a significant gap between the lowest-choice candidate for Fianna Fáil and the highest-choice candidate and if the Fianna Fail candidate proves to be reasonable turns out to be transfer-friendly.

“Since the smaller parties and independents are eliminated, Thomas Pringle could benefit from his independent status, although he may have some catching up to do if he is to overtake either the second Sinn Fein or the second Fianna Fáil candidate.”

You can see the full results below:

Pearse Doherty – Sinn Féin 27%

Joe McHugh – Fine Gael 17%

Charlie McConalogue – Fianna Fáil 12%

Pádraig Mac Lochlainn – Sinn Féin 12%

Pat “The Cope” Gallagher – Fianna Fáil 10%

Thomas Pringle – Independent 6%

John O’Donnell – Independent 4%

Michael White – The Green Party 4%

Mary T Sweeney – Aontú 3%

Martin Harley – Fein Gael 3%

Peter Casey – Independent 2%

Niall McConnell – Independent 1%

Main picture: Sinn Féins Pearse Doherty. Photo: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie