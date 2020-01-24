Accommodation and activities in the Flinders Ranges in South Australia

In spring, visit the old Flinders Ranges in South Australia. This is a big reason why you will find many tourists crossing the streets and paths during the holidays.

But just a few months later, in the heat of summer, the colors have faded and stone up to 800 million years old is exposed in all its majesty, often at temperatures above 40 degrees.

The gray nomads have long since moved to cooler areas and the Flinders have become much calmer. But people still visit.

In fact, Sally Henery of the Alpana station near Blinman in the north of Flinders says summer tourism has increased steadily.

“The main attraction of the Flinders Ranges in summer is that European visitors escape the cold winter and love it,” he explains.

“They have the robustness and infertility that you can only see in summer when they are covered by the green spring grasses.

“And it’s just about escaping people and escaping them.”

Sally and husband David have taken advantage of this unexpected tourism boom in Alpana, a 20,600 hectare sheep station.

Try the Shearer’s lifestyle at Alpana Station. Photo: Cristian Brunelli

Tourists can stay in the Shearer area, in a secluded cabin, or at the campsite. When you stay at the Alpana, you also have access to private 4 × 4 streets with guided tours.

Leaving the beaten track is one of the Flinders’ major attractions. The town is criss-crossed by roads and paths that give access to spectacularly beautiful gorges.

Get off the beaten path and visit some historic ruins. Photo: Cristian Brunelli

Another big plus is the proximity to civilization. You can drive the 440 km from the South African capital Adelaide to Wilpena Pound, the headquarters of the Ikara-Flinders Ranges National Park, on well-paved roads in just one day. The bitumen continues to Blinman, another 55 km north.

But the deeper you dive into the Flinders, the more you have to be careful when the streets get dirty. An SUV is the best choice; a serious 4 × 4 is required for the toughest trails. There are handy signs of what kind of difficulty they are.

But it’s not just the driving itself that you have to think of at the Flinder in summer, Sally warns.

“You have to think about the heat, the isolation and the possible visit of animals like snakes and things,” she says.

“You have to think about your exposure to heat – that is, to reduce the amount of water and your movements in the middle of the day to a minimum.

“If you have a flat tire, you also need to know that there may be no people passing by. So you have to tell your family about your travel plans. ”

Activities in the Flinders Ranges

Stay station

Photo: Cristian Brunelli

The Alpana Station is one of several workstations in the Flinders Ranges that offer accommodations and campsites. Others are Gum Creek, Willow Springs, Upalinna and the upscale Rawnsley Park.

Arkaroola Ridgetop Tour

Arkaroola is a nature reserve in the northern Flinders Ranges, operated by the Sprigg family. The Ridgetop Tour is a guided 4 × 4 tour that takes you on a rocky trip back to geological times and culminates in the impressive Sillers Lookout.

Wilpena Pound

Wilpena Pound is a natural amphitheater that has arisen over eons. Photo: Cristian Brunelli

The resort in Wilpena Pound is a wonderful haven from the summer heat in the hinterland. It offers all amenities and is located in the middle of a natural amphitheater. The 17 km long rock ring, which was created by erosion over eons, can be explored from the air on four wheels, two wheels or on foot. Or just hang out by the pool.

Blinman

Escape the heat by going underground on the Blinman Mine Tour. From the 1860s to the beginning of the 20th century, Cornish miners worked here in search of copper. After that, the pub is literally across the street. In fact, nothing is far away in Blinman.

Glass Gorge Road

Photo: Cristian Brunelli

A spectacular tourist trip that connects Blinman and Parachilna. It is a gravel road, which is surrounded by scarred mountains and leads over open terrain and through narrow gorges and is usually accessible by both light SUVs and heavy four-wheel drive vehicles.

The writer traveled as a guest from Subaru to the Flinders Ranges.