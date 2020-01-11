Accidents, power outages and flight delays as winter storm hits Wisconsin

CLOSEBuy a photo

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Deputies steer motorists from Interstate 43 north to Good Hope Road. Northbound I-43 was closed due to a semi-trailer due to freezing conditions. (Photo: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

A weekend winter storm hit southeastern Wisconsin, causing numerous accidents on icy roads, power outages and flight delays and cancellations on Saturday. And more is on the way that the freezing drizzle and the windy winds give way to snowfall later in the day.

Several accidents have been reported in the area, including semi-towed trucks overturned on Milwaukee County highways and an accident involving a salt truck from the city of Milwaukee on the northwest side.

Local and state police urged drivers to stay on the roads, unless necessary.

“We cannot strengthen the public enough to avoid roads and highways,” said Milwaukee County Sheriff’s spokesperson, Faithe Colas. “It’s just very dangerous there.”

In Milwaukee County, a semi-trailer overturned in the northbound lanes of I-41 / U.S. Highway 45 at Mayfair Road at 5:15 a.m. causing traffic to be diverted to Watertown Plank Road. Another semi-crash forced the complete closure of I-43 at Good Hope Road at 8 a.m. and several ramps were closed on the zoo’s interchange after a semi-overturned.

A city salt truck overturned at North 114th Street and West Mill Road, according to the Department of Public Works. One person had to be removed from the truck and taken to a local hospital.

I-794 at Milwaukee was reportedly covered in ice at 7:45 a.m.

In Walworth County, I-43 southbound was closed from Highway 67 to Highway 50 “due to several accidents,” according to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation alert issued at 7:34 a.m.

No additional information on the crashes was immediately available, including injuries and whether other vehicles were involved.

The Milwaukee County Transit System said shortly after noon that runners should expect delays on all of its routes.

Dozens of flights to and from General Mitchell International Airport were canceled after 10 a.m. O’Hare International Airport has registered more than 100 cancellations, with incoming flights being delayed by almost 6 1/2 hours on average, according to flightaware.com. .

Energies spokesperson Brendan Conway said he was receiving reports of scattered outages, which appear to be caused by high winds and damaged trees or branches. The utility outage map indicated 100 power outages in Milwaukee and surrounding counties at 11 a.m., with some 1,500 customers without electricity.

Tree down and several wires down in block 9200 of North Lake Drive. Several residents reported their power failure.

We, the energies, are on the spot and estimate that they will last several hours before everything is in order. pic.twitter.com/75NumpSkS3

– Bayside PD (@bayside_pd) January 11, 2020

In anticipation of the storm, buyers filled the city’s grocery stores on Friday, hurriedly clearing the shelves, at least one official said it was busier than the holidays.

Freezing rain, strong winds and snow

Forecasters have issued winter storm warnings until Saturday evening for the metropolitan areas of Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Racine, Kenosha and Janesville.

The areas north and west of Milwaukee are subject to winter weather warnings after the storm’s path has shifted east during the night, according to the weather service. Forecasters said early Saturday that they expected 5 to 8 inches of snow in Milwaukee by the time the storm recedes from the area late Saturday evening or early Sunday.

Winter weather warnings are in effect north and west of the storm warning zones, including Madison and Green Bay, although Saturday morning brought good news for Packers fans in and around Green Bay, where the snowfall estimates for Saturday evening went from one foot to one inch.

National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Berschback said Packer fans are likely to face road conditions before the game on Sunday night, and there may be a minor build-up thereafter.

For Saturday, there is a 100% chance of snow in areas with winter storm warnings, the weather service said.

Forecasters expect a weekend storm to unfold in two rounds. (Photo: National Meteorological Service)

This snow is expected to be whipped by northeast winds with gusts reaching 45 mph. Winds are expected to be strongest near Lake Michigan.

These strong winds can cause flooding along the shore of Lake Michigan due to the expected 10 to 13 foot waves on the lake, according to the weather service.

A lakefront flood warning is in effect for Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha and Sheboygan counties from late Friday to late Saturday.

“Due to the high water levels of Lake Michigan, flooding of beaches and roads is possible near the lake’s edge,” said the weather service. “High waves can cause erosion along Lake Michigan.”

Authorities taking precautions

The City of Racine declared a snow emergency at 6 p.m. From Saturday to noon Sunday, joining a number of local communities for doing so. At 9:30 a.m., the town of Milwaukee had not done so.

Road and utility crews and local police were preparing for the storm before its arrival on Friday, pre-treating the roads and providing additional personnel.

“We will have additional teams on call and available throughout the service territory and we will be able to move people to locations if needed,” said Brendan Conway, spokesperson for We Energies, a Milwaukee-based utility.

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee canceled all day and evening classes, public events and student activities on its three campuses on Saturday, although all employees were asked to report for work normally. Milwaukee public schools also canceled all high school sporting events and activities on Saturday, but daytime events would continue as planned.

