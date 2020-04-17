Accidents Leaving, leaving, new, returning characters

Did you find that you are late for a while, like many of us?

Well, if you’re looking to add an accident to your watch list, but were unsure because you didn’t know who was who, here’s our guide to every protagonist who’s on the show right now (and the one you left recently, you probably know).

Here are all the Casualty runners and riders …

Current cast

Derek Thompson plays Charlie Fairhead

Charlie Fairhead is a loving emergency nurse practitioner in the emergency department of Holby City Hospital. He has been there since the beginning and all colleagues come to him for advice. Charlie has gone through many crises in ED with her loyalty and caring sleep. Wards Ken Barlow, we’d be surprised if Charlie leaves the wards soon.

Genesis Lynea plays Archie Hudson

Archie Hudson is secretary of the emergency department at Holby City Hospital. Archie is relatively new to ED and has a bit of contact with herself. This has changed the effort to move forward on behalf of his colleagues, especially Will Noble. However, he is a capable doctor and was angry when Will got a consultant position instead.

Amanda Mealing plays Connie Beauchamp

Connie is a strong woman who could be called an alpha female. Although some may consider him cold and in his own way, he still has a heart and was deeply saddened by his father’s death. He has a daughter named Grace, who often feels like another violin at work.

Jason Durr plays David Hide

David Hide is a Band 5 nurse in the emergency department at Holby City Hospital. David encounters a quiet, reserved and confident. Some of her colleagues, especially Robyn, want to get her out of her shell. Although David can usually be in the background, he is still a very good listener and a hard worker to rely on.

Playing William Beck Dylan Keogh



Dylan Keogh is a consultant in the emergency medicine department at Holby City Hospital. Dylan often encounters emotions and very abruptly. However, he prefers to take interesting cases rather than very dramatic life or death situations, and still enjoys his work. Dylan prefers his dog’s company in his home boat more than anyone else in ED.

George Rainsford plays Ethan Hardy

Ethan Hardy is a specialist in the emergency department at Holby City Hospital. He is a kind and hardworking doctor who pays great attention to detail. In 2015, Ethan learned that he had Huntingdon’s disease, which he inherited from his mother. Despite his complex past and the challenges he personally faces, he cares deeply about others, especially his patients.

Charles Venn plays Jacob Masters

Jacob Masters is the head of the clinical nurse at Holby City Hospital’s Department of Emergency Medicine. Jacob sometimes knows things too deeply and often puts his life at risk to save patients. He is on earth and gets along well with colleagues, but can work hard to stay professional. He recently learned that he was Blake Gardner’s father.

Gabriella Leon plays Jade Lovall

Loving Jade is Holby’s friend to everyone. She is a fun young woman who loves life, has no ego and is probably one of the most down-to-earth people you could meet. He had a restless childhood and spent many different nursing homes growing up – surprising many with how far he had come. Despite his good qualities, he has a lazy tendency to break the rules and cut corners everywhere.

Di Botcher plays Jan Jenning

Jan is often a hospital mother. Jan is one of the most loyal people you can meet – often a bat for those he cares about. When Jan is close, it’s almost impossible to hurry when he can make fun of a mile away, and he’s also very convinced that the old days were the best for the NHS. He makes no secret of his thoughts that the whole paperwork and boxing are the reasons why he is in trouble today.

Shaheen Jafarghol is played by Marty Kirkby

Marty just doesn’t love her job, that’s what she’s always wanted to do and she considers sisters the greatest. Despite being a benevolent and very human person, his success has always outweighed any social life. Marty’s weakness is a heart that always seems to break, but his desire to succeed and land in power has always been his driving force.

Tony Marshall plays Noel Garcia

Noel Garcia is a member of the emergency department at Holby City Hospital. His optimism and cheerful behavior make him the first happy face you can see when walking into ED. Although he loves chewing jokes, Noel is committed to his work and gets upset when people don’t take him seriously. His colleagues know that they can trust him to find the information he needs, and he always takes good care of patients.

Neet Mohan plays Rash Masumi

Rash Masum is a hospital joker who is always ready to make you and others laugh. She is also quite charming, something that comes in handy when you need a good nightstand. However, he is quite an anxious person and struggles to believe in himself and his abilities. Both she and her mother manage to keep succeeding; not only does she still live at home, but her mother still packs her lunch!

Amanda Henderson plays Robyn Miller

Robyn Miller is a Band 5 nurse in the emergency department at Holby City Hospital. The heartbeat of the clinic, caring night care is a lifeline for patients, although it hides uncertainty over his academic background. Robyn’s husband Glen Thomas recently died, leaving him with his daughter Charlotte.

Maddy Hill plays Ruby Spark

Ruby Spark is a paramedic at Holby City Hospital. He has a Sherlock-like ability to recall large amounts of information, but his intelligence can sometimes be his retreat. His strong opinions, accuracy and self-awareness occasionally rub people in the wrong direction. Colleagues respect him well, but they do not want to spend time with him.

Jack Nolan plays Will Noble

Will Noble joined Holby City Hospital’s Department of Emergency Medicine as a locator and is now a pediatric emergency medicine consultant. He always puts his patients first – including himself and his colleagues – which can easily disorganize him. Fortunately, his charm helps to bridge the bridges, but it takes even more to befriend Archie Hudson, who has been handed over as a consultant.

Left

Cathy Shipton plays Lisa Duffin

We know he’s already gone, but we couldn’t mention him one last time. Lisa Duffin, better known as Duffy, was a Band 7 nurse and midwife. He joined Holby more than 30 years ago, but stuck to his heart, often letting younger patients (and also his own colleagues) worry. Duffy married Charlie Fairhead, although this unfortunate accident was followed by a diagnosis of dementia. He died back in February.

Michael Stevenson plays Iain Dean

Former Corporal and now paramedic Iain can certainly be called “boys” and his masculine nature means that he does not hesitate to go into dangerous situations. He is also extremely short-lived and prone to angry outbursts due to the horrors he experienced during his army. However, he is a caring man and one who keeps his feelings close to his chest.

