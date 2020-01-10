Acciari scores two, Bobrovsky stops 30 to lift Panthers over Canucks

Loading...

SUNRISE, Fla. – Noel Acciari scored two goals and Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves in his first start in three games to lift the Florida Panthers over the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Thursday evening.

Mike Hoffman, Evgenii Dadonov and Mark Pysyk also scored for Florida. Jonathan Huberdeau had two assists to move within one point to bind Olli Jokinen for the most in the Panthers franchise history (419).

Tyler Motte and Brock Boeser scored for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko made 44 saves.

The Canucks lost their second in a row after seven consecutive wins and gave up 14 goals in those two losses.

Leading 3-1, the Panthers increased their lead on a power-play goal from Hoffman, whose shot on one knee went high in the net with 16:20 in the second.

Acciari deflected in a shot by Aaron Ekblad with 13:05 in the third to make it 5-1. Acciari has 12 goals in its last 12 games.

Motte’s goal with 7:46 left made it 5-2.

The Panthers scored goals on their first two shots of the match.

Acciari made the score 1-0 when he grabbed a loose puck in the right circle and shot it 1 minute past Demko.

Pysyk made it 2-0 when he took a nice pass from Colton Sceviour and pushed him through at 4:59 PM.

Boeser closed the score to 2-1 when he redirected a shot from Tyler Myers’ point into the net at 6:51 of the first.

Dadnov threw the puck over Demko out of the slot with 1:07 over in the first to make it 3-1.

COMMENTS: Panthers C Brian Boyle registered his 100th NHL assist on Pysyk’s goal. … D MacKenzie Weegar practiced on Wednesday, but missed his eighth consecutive game with an injury to the upper body. … Boeser has 17 points in his last 17 games for the Canucks.

NEXT ONE

Canucks: visit the Buffalo Sabers on Saturday.

Panthers: hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sundays.