Acciari hat tricks in a row ... Morant not quite about love ... Kinsler retires ... Tattoo that swings the helmet

Loading...

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Hot Button is a function that works 24 hours a day and covers anything in the field of sports. We are here to give you everything that is fashionable: news, highlights, shots, everything but hot meals, whether local, national or international.

Better yet, it is interactive. Share your thoughts in comments and even post your own links to interesting and safe sports stories for work. So, let's go! Come on!

📌 ACCIARI TAKES THE TRICK AGAIN

Friday, 12/20: Panthers forward Noel Acciari scored his second hat trick in so many games this week in Florida 7-4 beat Dallas on Friday.

Consecutive games with a @Enterprise hatty for Noel Acciari!

You simply can't invent this. 😰 pic.twitter.com/vMNHcI7Z6r

– NHL (@NHL) December 21, 2019

Acciari scored a triplet on Monday in Florida's 6-1 victory over Ottawa on Monday. He and the Hall of Fame member Pavel Bure They are the only panthers that accomplished the feat.

Acciari is the first NHL player to record consecutive haties since Alex Ovechkin in December 2018. – Bob

MORANT ONLY LOSES THE COMPLETE VC

Friday, 12/20: Shipowner Grizzlies Ha Morant almost empowered the Cavaliers Kevin Love the full Vince Carter-finished-Frederic Weis Dump treatment of the 2000 Olympics. Love had the perfect answer:

Ja almost finished my professional career with this dump … that child is something special 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/5SxCItAMba

– Kevin Love (@kevinlove) December 21, 2019

Too bad he couldn't finish. That would have been epic. – Beto

KINSLER HANGS & # 39; EM UP

Friday, 12/20: Second base of the Fathers Ian Kinsler He has decided to retire after 14 seasons in the majors and a hit less than 2000 for his career:

Ian Kinsler retires after 14 years in the big leagues 👏

⚾️ 1,999 visits

⚾️ 257 homers

⚾️ 909 driven races

⚾️ 243 stolen bases pic.twitter.com/sMAlny1BCa

– SI MLB (@si_mlb) December 21, 2019

Kinsler's best years were with the Texas Rangers between 2006 and 2014, when he was four times star. He also won two Gold Gloves at second base for the Detroit Tigers.

Solid player who always took a good turn at bat. Funny boy to watch compete. – Beto

HELMET TATTOO

Friday, 12/20: I can't I just can't – DK

(caption id = "attach_937517" align = "aligncenter" width = "640") Cleveland idiot tattoo. – FOX 8 (/ title)

HUMAN SHELL GAME IN DALLAS

Friday, 12/20: It was an incredibly misleading return in the Texas High School playoffs Friday night as Ryan H.S. ran a shell play return play at Shadow Creek:

The best play of all time?

The best cheat game of all time 😱

(via @FOXSportsSW) pic.twitter.com/6oVhDxRLGN

– SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) December 21, 2019

Perfectly executed. – Beto

COLE SAMPLE FACE IN NY

Thursday 12/9: The previously hirsute Gerrit Cole He showed his real face when he was introduced by the Yankees at a press conference on Wednesday night. The Yankees have a policy of not having facial hair for their players and once Cole complied … well, let's say he looked more like a newspaper imposter.

The image is above the application. Would you buy such an encyclopedia? – Beto

PITT LANDS HAYES, 15 OTHERS

Wednesday 18/12: Westinghouse High School defensive lineman and the City League star Dayon Hayes He signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, joining 15 other players in the official 2020 class of Pitt. Hayes is a four star recruit and was considered the best recruit in western Pennsylvania.

Pat Narduzzi announced class signings during a press conference on Wednesday:

Offense: RB Israel Abanikanda (N.Y.), WR Jaylon Barden (Ga.), WR Aydin Henningham (Florida), TE Lukas Krull (Graduated Transfer – Florida Univ.), TE Daniel Moraga (JUCO Transfer – Ventura College, Ca.), OL Branson taylor (Ohio), OL Michael Statham (Del.), WR Solomon DeShields (NEW JERSEY.)

Defense: Hayes, DL Emmanuel Belgrave (Fla.), DL Samuel Williams (Fla.), LB Bangally Kamara (Ohio), LB A.J. Roberts (N.Y.), CB Sellers of hunters (Ga.), CB Jahvante Royal (Fla.), S Buddy mack (SOUTH CAROLINA.)

Narduzzi said he expected one more letter of intent Thursday.

Experts are rating this class in the high 30 / low 40 nationwide.

What do you think of this class? Surprised there was no QB? Will Krull and Moraga finally bring some production of the closed wings? – Beto

If you are not ready for the full 30-minute presser foot, here it is:

Press conference of signature day 🎥

Pitt Coach Pat Narduzzi # H2P ✍️ # 2ManyLights0n https://t.co/X56BEmg7Dh

– Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) December 18, 2019

UNITED STATES ALL DECADE

Wednesday 18/12: Steelers Center Maurkice Pouncey He was named a member of the USA Today All-Decade team on Wednesday. Others of local interest include high school stars and Pitt DT students Aaron Donald and CB Darrelle Revis, and former Steelers wideout – right now, ex everything – Antonio Brown.

You can read about the other more obvious selections here. – Beto

COUGHLIN OUT IN JACKSONVILLE

Wednesday 18/12: The jaguars have fired Executive Vice President of Soccer Operations Tom Coughlin This occurs only two days after the NFL Players Association had a memo for players discovered and published by ESPN, warning all players to be careful to join the Jaguars organization and revealing that 25 percent of all The complaints filed by the players in 2018 were made against Jacksonville. Complaints mainly concerned violations of CBA in out-of-season rehabilitation. – Beto

FLAMES EXEC HAS ALS

Wednesday 18/12: Chris Snow, GM's brilliant young assistant in Calgary today revealed a diagnosis of ALS, which affects his family. – DK

Dear hockey family: a letter from the Snow family about Chris's ALS diagnosis. https://t.co/S0uRmCk8Ka

– Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 18, 2019

AB CLAIMS WHAT IS THE 6TH SUPERIOR ROUND

Wednesday 18/12: Antonio Brown turned to Twitter on Wednesday to declare that, well …

NFL respects my greatness best 6 rounder of all time! pic.twitter.com/sSay01E6Ti

– AB (@ AB84) December 18, 2019

There was another guy who once played college football in the state of Michigan that he might be missing, because occasionally AB seems to miss him terribly:

💔 https://t.co/mZCdtdO80T

– AB (@ AB84) November 29, 2019

– Beto

BEST MLS GOALS 2019

Wednesday 18/12: Major League Soccer released a short video that shows the best goal scored by each team in 2019. Say what you want about MLS compared to other leagues on the planet, but this video contains world-class punches and touches. – Beto

😱 That. It was. Amazing. 😱

The BEST GOAL of each club in 2019. pic.twitter.com/ng1HOIcNCf

– Major League Soccer (@MLS) December 18, 2019

& # 39; DOC & # 39; IN SPORTSCASTER HOF

Wednesday 18/12: Mike & # 39; Doc & # 39; Emrick was included in the Sportscasters Hall of Fame on Tuesday. Emrick, of course, is the main presenter of the NHL coverage of NBC Sports and is famous for working on a reference to the Pittsburgh Pirates in each broadcast. Emrick, 73, has been a Pirate fan since childhood and has worked at the booth with Greg Brown during some spring training games.

Congratulations to our "part-time" @Pirates presenter, the incomparable Doc Emrick, entered last night in the Sports Broadcast Hall of Fame. So deserved for a great presenter and an absolutely fabulous human being! pic.twitter.com/RITLjGcWd4

– Greg Brown (@gbrowniepoints) December 18, 2019

Who is your favorite hockey announcer who isn't named Mike Lange? – Beto

& # 39; TITAN & # 39; SISTER BOONE DIES

Wednesday 18/12: Herman boone, the legendary high school soccer coach who was portrayed by Denzel Washington in "Remember the Titans" by Disney, has died at 84 Boone was the first black head coach in 1971 in the recently integrated T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Va., A consolidation of three high schools conducted to address racial disparity in enrollment. Although the film was highly dramatized, Boone took the Titans to the state championship that season. – Beto

DUKES HOST NCAA & # 39; S

Wednesday 18/12: Duquesne University is lodging the NCAA Final Four for Women's Volleyball at PPG Paints Arena starting Thursday night. No.1 Baylor will face No. 4 Wisconsin at 7 p.m. in the first semifinal, and No. 3 Stanford will face No. 7 Minnesota at 9:30 p.m. – Beto

Dogs lose the best score

Tuesday, 12/17: The lost hounds Neco Brett, his top scorer in the last two seasons, against Birmingham Legion FC of the USL. Robert Morris University student was a free agent after the 2019 season. Brett won All-USL Second team honors in 2019, scoring 17 goals for Pittsburgh, seven more than Steeven Dos Santos for team leadership. Once Riverhounds SC exercised the 2020 options of forward Dos Santos and Mark Forrest, it seemed unlikely that they could re-sign Brett in the open market. – Beto

THE BAY OF TAMPA SIGNS THE JAPANESE SLUGGER

Tuesday, 12/17: The Rays signed the outfielder star of the Central League of Japan / DH Yoshitomo & # 39; Yoshi & # 39; Tsutsugo to a 2-year, $ 12 million contract on Tuesday.

筒 香 嘉 智 is the name, but you can call it Yoshi. pic.twitter.com/fYlYE1cF32

– Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) December 18, 2019

Tsutsugo, 28, has played 10 seasons in the most important league in Japan and has a run of .284 / .382 / .525. The Rays believe their power will translate well in MLB.

The Pirates will give Tsutsugo their first official statistics when Tamps Bay receives Pittsburgh on Opening Day next season, on March 26. – Beto

AB ANNOUNCES ALBUM RELEASE

Tuesday, 12/17: I can not invent this. In fact, with each passing day it becomes more questionable if Antonio BrownThe Twitter account is actually a parody account. Unfortunately, it is not. Here is the latest announcement about the release of an album:

Preview of the album # StayTuned # NoWhiteWoman2020 # CabRecords pic.twitter.com/X97617YTnE

– AB (@ AB84) December 17, 2019

Seriously, what started as a comedian has become tragic. His chances of returning to the NFL are rapidly diminishing. – Beto

Kim joins the cards

Tuesday, 12/17: South Korean left-handed starter Kwang-hyun Kim He signed with the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday for 2 years reported and $ 8 million.

Kim, 31, has thrown in the KBO for 13 seasons, the same Korean league that the Pirates signed. Jung-ho Kang.

The Cardinals were desperately looking for a left-handed starter and needed a rotation depth insurance in case Carlos Martinez You are not ready to start the season or it is limited.

Kim had a 17-6 mark last season for SK Wyverns with a 2.51 ERA in 30 starts, striking out 180 against only 38 tickets in 190 1/3 tickets thrown.

He earned $ 1.41 million in the KBO last season, so it's not about money: Bob

To continue reading, log in to your account: