Accessibility will define technology in the 2020s

It seems that, in the end, we know that not all technologies work for everyone. And while most people generally agree with this as long as the excluded people aren't them or someone they like, businesses are starting to realize that more customers mean more # 39; money.

A player plays with the Xbox Adaptive Controller.

With the ubiquity of technology, the aging of the population, the improvement of medical treatments and the decrease in the number of people dying young before having time to develop diseases that require parameters of Accessibility, accessible technology is something people need now more than ever, and I think it will be the defining trend of the 2020s.

The customizable technology that people can make work for them is something that people have been clamoring for years, and companies like Microsoft are making it happen with the accessibility features built into the vast majority of their products, as well as the revolutionary Xbox Adaptive Controller.

The existence of these products has already prompted people to think about their father's arthritis and the likelihood that they will inherit it with his strange nose. Or watch the commercials and consider how the world should be different for people who cannot use their members as they do, and how they are always just one escalator incident away.

The positive response then prompted companies like Logitech to manufacture accessories for the adaptive controller and to work with The Able Gamers Charity and Special Effect.

While the lines of the latest generation of consoles were drawn on cost and power (with Xbox having too much of one and not enough of the other), the lines of the next generation could be traced by the number of people who can play it.

Prince of Wales Hospital is testing VR therapy to help patients recover.

In the photo, Theodora Michalopoulos wearing a VR headset while former patient Stefanie Ammann is looking at him. Credit: Steve Siewert

Even though virtual reality may not have quite become the sensation that companies hoped it would be for gamers, it turns out that it is an amazing device for physiotherapy and the treatment of a variety of neurological disorders.

It's not only in games that this trend will stand out. Already Apple wanted to talk about all the accessibility features built into the new Mac OS Catalina, as well as iOS 13 and Watch OS at WWDC. Features like fall detection, text-to-speech and text-to-speech give people more independence without drawing attention to their potential absence, and advance these technologies by bringing them to market for everyone.

Not to mention the accessibility possibilities of lights and switches which can be controlled by voice and locks which can be unlocked thanks to the proximity of a telephone rather than requiring the dexterity of the hand to place a key in a lock. Or smart plugs that allow people with anxiety or OCD to check that they've really turned off the oven / iron / another cause for concern. Or noise canceling headphones that give people with sensory issues more confidence when navigating the world.

Many of these accessibility improvements may have been made for the convenience of able-bodied people, but any technology that makes life easier and gives more freedom to people who might have needed help in a world which is not designed for them is a win.

To bring this accessibility revolution to fruition, more people in the tech industry will need to be included who are not valid tech bros – what many tech companies have started to do. actively strive to do, because products made by diverse teams attract more people.

The past decade has seen increased awareness and awareness of screen readers and made things more usable for people with reduced mobility. Now that the ball is rolling, I can't wait to see what people can do on the world stage in 2030; once the proverbial wheelchair ramp is installed.

Alice is a freelance journalist, producer and presenter.

