Accessibility issue in debate about sidewalk snow plows

The winter weather is striking in London, because the budget tensions affect the city council, a combination that makes some Londoners demand better snow removal, especially on pavements.

Residents and politicians struggle with what it takes to clear the road – and how quickly it should happen – after snow walls in the city.

Supporters of accessibility accuse the city hall of drastically improving its pavement crew if it wants London to be safe, especially for older people, young children, bus riders and those who use walkers, wheelchairs and other equipment such as strollers passing through the snow.

Multi-tear budget is filed in city council rooms in London, Ont. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

But it’s not cheap.

The proposal: Get teams, salters and sanders to do their work earlier, before so much snow has fallen. In particular, the municipality will lower the threshold that snow clearing on pavements from eight to five centimeters, and from 10 to eight cm for residential streets.

Costs: $ 4.22 million in the next four years

The tax hit: On average 0.05 percent per year between 2020 and 2023

The case for better snow removal: Gerry LaHay is an advocate of vocal accessibility who is also a double amputee. He said using a wheelchair helped open his eyes to the dangers of snowy, icy sidewalks. The snowfall last weekend almost kept him home-bound, he said, unable to take to the street to the pharmacy or across the street to a bus stop.

“I’m a pretty stubborn and self-sufficient man, and damn strong. Being trapped in the snow was humiliating,” LaHay said.

He has long tweeted about impassable pavements and other parts of the city that have remained inaccessible due to weather or design. He emphasizes that he is not fighting the town hall – he is trying to find a solution. And he knows that the financial pressure in this multi-year budget can make the decision more difficult.

But for LaHay it’s pretty clear: “You keep the roads clear and emergency vehicles can drive around, and you keep the buses moving – but if I can’t get to the bus, what’s the point?”

And he disputes the idea that better snow removal is ‘improved service’. The point is that Londoners get basic access to their city, he says.

“Accessibility is a side issue. We still have a long way to go to where we need to be. I think it doesn’t matter. No matter how much I do for the community or how I try to run my business (when it snows), “you’re home next week, buddy.” “

The alternative: Some communities have statutes that require homeowners to clear the sidewalks themselves. London could also go that way, although it raises questions about how the rule would be enforced.

The decision: A public meeting on the budget will be held January 23 in the town hall at 4 p.m. After that, city politicians will debate the need for new investments on January 30 and 31 and up to February. The 2020-2023 budget is expected to be adopted on 2 March.

