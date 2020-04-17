‘Access to nutritious food:’ Milwaukee Fresh Food Access Fund grants awarded

MILWAUKEE –The City of Milwaukee has identified 24 different programs that increase access to, or information about, healthy food in undeserved neighborhoods, and these programs will share a total of up to $400,000 in city-funded grants.

The Fresh Food Access Fund grant recipients are located in neighborhoods on the south side, the north side, and the west side of the city. All awardees are required to match the city funds, so the grants will leverage at least $800,000 for efforts that promote healthy foods.

“Milwaukee neighborhoods that lack healthy food options and information leave residents vulnerable. And, these same neighborhoods have been disproportionately impacted by Covid-19,” Mayor Tom Barrett said. “City government is making an investment to improve access to nutritious food in order to address one part of this health issue.”

Twelve of the recipients will offer educational programs that promote healthy eating. Twelve more grants will go to Milwaukee agencies moving forward with projects that add buildings, equipment, and/or supplies.

43.038902

-87.906474