Accenture takes over the British consultancy firm Mudano

Accenture announced on Monday that it is buying Mudano, a UK-based consulting firm for data directed at financial service providers. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mudano uses analytics and applied data science to help major banks, insurers and asset managers in the UK analyze data around key areas, including customer behavior and financial crime prevention.

Accenture said the Mudano team will join the Applied Intelligence unit, which employs data scientists, data engineers and AI professionals working on Accenture’s analysis, data and AI capabilities. The unit has been expanded with acquisitions in recent months, with Accenture purchasing Clarity Insights, Pragsis Bidoop and Analytics8 as the company grows as a supplier of AI services.

“Our acquisition momentum in Applied Intelligence in the last six months allows us to deliver AI on a large scale to customers around the world in various sectors,” said Athina Kanioura, chief analytics officer and global leader of Accenture Applied Intelligence. “By bringing new talent and opportunities into our company, we complement our ongoing organic growth strategy and increase our speed to the market.”

Accenture has a well-documented history of growth-based growth. On Friday, the company announced it was buying Sierra-Cedar’s Workday, Salesforce, and MuleSoft practices as it expanded its focus on cloud integration projects.

In January Accenture announced its intentions to acquire Symantec’s Cyber ​​Security Services activities from Broadcom Inc. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Broadcom paid $ 10.7 billion to repurchase the entire Symantec Enterprise Security business in August.

In 2019, Accenture said it spent nearly $ 1.2 billion on 33 acquisitions.