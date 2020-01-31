Accenture buys Workday training from Sierra-Cedar

Accenture doubles in cloud integration projects with the takeover of Sierra-Cedar’s Workday, Salesforce and MuleSoft practices. The company said on Friday that the purchase will broaden its integration services for SMEs and government organizations.

“Accenture strives to invest in innovation that helps us meet and exceed customer requirements and builds up our talent base,” said Jonathan Fry, director of Accenture’s global educational practice. “This team has in-depth customer-oriented skills and a range of expert capacities that tie in with and are an important boost to our range of higher education and government.”

Upon completion, approximately 275 Sierra employees in the US will join Accenture’s Workday, Salesforce, and MuleSoft practices. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In 2019, Accenture said it spent nearly $ 1.2 billion on 33 acquisitions.

RELATED COVERAGE

By applying artificial intelligence, Accenture was able to allocate staff elsewhere

17,000 people had assigned their task to automation, so the consultancy giant gave them something else to do.

Accenture launches software to simulate cloud architecture and services on a scale

The idea is that Accenture’s myNav software may help businesses look before they make their cloud computing choices.

Accenture launches SynOps to merge data, AI and people as the automation speeds up

The Accenture platform, called SynOps, is designed to enable workflow breakthroughs by connecting digital employees and people. The step follows similar developments in robotics process automation.

Accenture: only 16% of companies have discovered how AI can work on a large scale (TechRepublic)

Managing data management and putting together a diverse team are two keys to success.