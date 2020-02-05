Accelerate your iPhone by clearing the RAM

Turn your iPhone or iPad into a fort by following these steps

This is one of those tricks that you don’t have to use that often, but if you encounter problems, it can be a huge gain of time.

So how do you erase the RAM on an iPhone? It depends on which iPhone you own.

iPhone handsets with Touch ID

For iPhones with Touch ID this is the process:

Go to Settings> General> Exit

Instead, hold down the start button until the screen returns to the home screen (usually about 5 seconds) Done!

Simple right? You can test if it really worked by loading an app that you had previously run, and you will find that the app needs to be completely reloaded and not back to the state it was in before.

If you have an iPhone that does not have a Touch ID but uses Face ID instead – such as iPhone X, Xs, Xs Max, XR, 11, and 11 Pro, the process is more complicated because you need to activate a function that launches a virtual start button. places the screen.

iPhone handsets with Face ID

The first thing you need to do is activate the AssistiveTouch function. AssistiveTouch hovers over a small menu on your screen (which you can move around on the screen) that allows you to perform gestures with one finger, such as pinching or swiping with multiple fingers, and to quickly access a variety of functions. It’s very handy, and I’ve activated it and always use it, especially for taking screenshots.

It also gives you access to a virtual start button on the screen, which we want here.

There are three ways to activate AssistiveTouch:

Crane settings > General > Accessibility > Tap> AssistiveTouch and then switch on AssistiveTouch

> > > and then switch on Crane settings > General > Accessibility > Accessibility shortcut and then click AssistiveTouch

> > > and then click Siri question: “Switch on AssistiveTouch”

I recommend using the first option, because you can immediately add the Home button to the menu by clicking on Adjust menu at the highest level … and make sure the House button is there. Tap a button to add it if it is not there.

OK, with the elongated part out of the way, here’s how you can clear the RAM.

Go to Settings> General> Exit

Instead, open the AssistiveTouch menu and hold down the virtual start button until the screen returns to the lock screen (usually about a second) Done!

You can test if it really worked by loading an app that you had previously run, and you will find that the app needs to be completely reloaded and not back to the state it was in before.