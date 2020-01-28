ACC punishes Notre Dame for violating sports rules

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, IND. – The Atlantic Coast Conference imposed a $ 20,000 fine on Monday at the University of Notre Dame.

The fine comes after men’s basketball coach Mike Brey spoke publicly over the weekend of playing the game of Notre Dame against Florida State.

The league says Brey broke the sporting rules in his comments after the game.

“I’m proud of our group. We gave ourselves a chance. But disappointed. We ended up having chances. Durham was fouled on this last one? In this theft? He was fouled on it? How about walking on Ploughman?” Midway? Sometimes the officials treat us as if we hadn’t accepted football as a full member, but we get a full share of ACC Network TV. Are you kidding me on the other side of the square because he’s mad at us? I’m frustrated, man. And I’m giving the State of Florida a tip. You made great games. I love Leonard, he is a good friend and they are a great team. “

Politics says:

“Public criticism of officials or public statements that are used to evaluate the conduct of certain competitions is not in the best interests of university athletes. Persons associated with the athletics program are therefore prohibited from taking an official position if they perform a function other than directly at the conference office. “

Brey replied to the ACC’s fine by saying:

“I definitely accept the reference for my comments and I will take my medicine like a man and take my responsibility for it. I will try to be a good guy for the rest of the season but I cannot guarantee anything.”

The Irish are back in action this Wednesday in Purcell when they take on Wake Forest.