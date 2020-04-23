(Continued from Part I)

The most controversial awards for PO took place in 1969 and 1970. Southon Roche in South Carolina won both years over North Carolina’s Charlie Scott. Scott openly argued that racism was a factor.

Of course, there was inconsistency. Roche averaged 23.6 points per game in 1969 after Scott’s 22.8 game. But Tar heels brought ACC to 12-2 to 11-3 to South Carolina.

But Roche surveyed Scott from 56 to 39.

Do individual statistics work for team success?

Scott averaged 27.1 points per game in 1970, Roche 22.3. But South Carolina was unbeaten in the ACC 14-0, while North Carolina went 9-5.

Roche received 51 votes for ACC POY, Scott 47.

Does team success shake individual success?

Roche was the first non-Big Four player to win the ACC POY. Wake Forest’s Charlie Davis (86 votes) became the first African-American to win the ACC POY in 1971, despite the fact that the Devils finished 7-7. Roche received 30 votes for the South Carolina team 10-4, while Denis Vujikik won just four for first place in the UNC.

Does this negate Scott’s allegations of racism? Or did voters become “awake?”

The Duke was not involved in any of this, of course. The Blue Devils did not have credibility for ACC POY candidates after Mike Lewis until the late 1970s. Duke’s incredible run to the title game in 1978 came after a conference vote. Phil Ford, 86, and Rod Griffin, 33, of North Carolina, received all the votes. However, it is surprising that 20.8 ppg of Jim Spanakel did not collect a single vote for the second league Duke.

Mike Gminski ended Duke’s 13-year drought in Duke – the longest in school history – in 1979, when he led Duke to part of the regular season ACC title.

Dani Ferry was Mike Krzijewski’s first ACC POY, easily winning in 1988 and 1989. He was the first of Duke’s two players to win the award twice; J.J. Redik won in 2005 and 2006.

But he was not the first member of Krzijevski’s national team this year. The difference went to Nokia Dawkins, who won the 1986 Nazism Award. However, Dawkins did not win the ACC POY award, he did not even come close.

Krzevski’s first great team was in 1986. At the time of the vote, Duke had finished first in the CDP with 12-2 and was ranked first in the national polls. Dawkins gave Duke 20 points per game and was the Premier League All America.

But so was Maryland’s Len Bias, ACC’s top scorer with 23.2 points per game. Bias won the award in 1985, and he repeated it in 1986, with 81 votes for the Dockins 40.

Bias was a great college player in 1986. But so was Dawkins. Maryland also finished 6-8 at the ACC, six games behind the Duke. Bias became the first ACC POY to come from a team with a lost ACC record. It has only happened once since; more on that later.

So, success in the team is important. Until he did.

And don’t get me wrong, the seven voters who somehow managed to leave Dawkins out of their first ballot, ALSK.

There was some controversy in 1991 when Rodney Monroe of New York State (54 votes) defeated Christian Leitner (32 votes). Krajzevski was certainly open in his disbelief. We need to keep in mind that Duke’s title candidate was irrelevant to the vote and Monroe averaged 27 points per game. Then, Duke again finished first in the ACC with 11-3, while Volkpack tied for third at 8-6.

The only surprise in 1992 was that Lightner’s victory was not unanimous. The nation’s best player received 81 votes, but somehow Maryland’s Walt Williams won 23 after averaging 26.8 ppg for a 5-11 team.

Rodney Rogers of Wake (51 votes) convicted Bobby Harley of the Duke (47 votes) in 1993.

Grant Hill won in 1994, Elton Brand in 1999, and both excessively. But he was not unanimous either. Someone voted for Terence Morris in Maryland in 1999. Shane Battier even got a vote. He averaged 9.1 points per game in 1999.

Brand won 70 votes, while his teammate Traian Langdon won 17. This was the first time since Vakendak and Marin in 1966 that Duke had gone 1-2.

Butier was a more convincing candidate in 2000 when he finished second with teammate Chris Caravel. Caravel received 82 votes, Batier 16.

The following year marked the only tie in league history. Attierus Forte of Batier and North Carolina each received 32 votes.

Ducke’s title was again in the future and Forte averaged one point per game more than Batier and Carolina tied Duc for the title of regular season at ACC.

Yet. Batier was the national player of the year, the national defensive player of the year, the top player of the nation in the highest team of the nation during the voting.

Over the years, I’ve heard from several voters who speculated that the “heels” would beat Duke in the final of the regular season on Sunday afternoon – Duke’s first game without injured Carlos Boozer – and voted accordingly.

Asoneyson Williams won eight votes in 2002 and won the only national POY award that Batier did not award, the NABC Award.

Give one of those Williams votes to Batier and we have another story.

With Batier’s disappearance, Williams emerged as the nation’s best player in 2002. He led AKK with 21.3 points per game and took all the national awards of POY, sharing the NABC award with Kansas, Drew Gooden.

However, Duke finished second in the ACC with 13-3. Maryland was 15-1, and Terps star Juan Dixon climbed Williams from 41 to 38. But there is friction. Mike Dunlev collected four votes for the duke. Danlevi was a very good college player in 2002, but how someone can vote for him, over Williams, still puzzles me. Transfer those four voices to Williams and again we have a different outcome.

It went straight ahead for a while. Redik had these two victories. His 2006 season was one of the greatest in ACC history. He led the ACC in the achievement, brought Duke to first place in the ACC, won every national POY award, sharing the USBWA award with Adam Morrison, of Gonzaga. But he received only 105 of the 108 votes for the POJ. North Carolina’s new Briton Tyler Hansbrow received the other three. The first team, the American Shelden Williams, received zero votes, Hansbrow received three.

Ehh, let’s just say I’ve seen better.

Chris Dohon finished second with Julius Hodge in 2004, and Jonon Scheyer finished second in Grace Vazquez in 2010. Nolan Smith received 73 of 75 votes in 2011; Kill Williams’ Cord Williams and Maryland received one each.

Maryland was 7-9 at the ACC that year.

Until now, coaches and the media have been the team of choice, and in 2013 they saw Split winners. The media referred to Eric Green, the leading scorer of the nation Virginia Tech. But Thehe was beaten 4-14 in the DKS. Shane Larkin was second in the media after a vote in Miami, but first in a poll for coaches. Miami was 15-3 at the ACC.

Result one for coaches. MMO

To date, no Briton has been a serious contender for ACC POY. Duke Baracker’s Duke, 25-year-old Parker (25 votes) finished second at the NK State Center, T.J. Warren (48 votes) in 2014 and then took over Duke’s freshmen, Achilles Okafor in 2015, Marvin Bagley in 2018 and Zion Williamson in 2019. R. R .. Barrett finished second in 2019, giving Beijing its fifth consecutive 1-2, after 1966, 1999, 2000 and (technically) 2011.

Malcolm Brogdon of Virginia won one for the old boys, winning the ACC POY award in 2016 as a senior for the redheads, while the younger UNC Justin Justin Akshexon won in 2017.

Which brings us back to Ons, not Novak, but the sophistry that goes into the NBA. In fact, Hansbrow is the last ACC POY winner to return to college the following season, when he won in 2008 and returned in the 2009 season. True, the last 12 ACY POYs (including Green and Larkin) went to the NBA. Some were seniors. But from Warren in 2014, all but Brogdon remained eligible.

It’s hard to see that it’s changing anytime soon. There may be J.J. Redik or Tyler Hansbrow there who will dominate somewhere and stay for four years. But 2008 seems like an eternity. Each member of the ACC’s first team in 2020 will be in the NBA next season, and the NBA’s appeal suggests that anyone good enough to be ACC WHO will not be indebted to college basketball. This is just the basketball universe we live in.