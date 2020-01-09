Academy Awards confirm that there will be no host in 2020

Loading...

The Academy Awards will no longer have a host in 2020. Instead, the revised format that it implemented for last year’s show is retained.

It marks a crucial change of direction for Hollywood’s greatest awards, which have been hosted for decades by a moderator on the A-list, such as Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal, Ellen DeGeneres and Chris Rock.

After comedian Kevin Hart was forced to end the ceremony in 2019 due to controversial tweets from his latest renewal, last year the Oscars were hostless for the first time since 1989.

As a result, fans and experts were curious as to whether the quality of the show would be affected, which may have contributed to an increase in viewership (29.6 million viewers were hired, after 26.5 million in 2018).

Fortunately, the format was considered a success by many leading publications, as the absence of a host helped the show keep to its three-hour schedule.

It has now been confirmed that this format’s Oscar will be retained in 2020 with an entry on the Academy’s official Twitter account.

This year’s #Oscars at a glance:

✅ stars

✅ performances

✅ surprises

???? host

See you on February 9th!

– The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 8, 2020

This news has been expected for some time now, since Karey Burke, President of ABC Entertainment, said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last March that it intended to be hostless in 2020.

“We are currently having these discussions with the academy. We are very happy with the way the show went. We will probably repeat what we consider a successful formula,” she said.

Nominations for this year’s Academy Awards will be announced on Monday January 13, 2020. The full show will take place on Sunday, February 9th.

Leaders this year include Joker (1917) and Once Upon A Time (once upon a time in Hollywood), all of which won prizes at the Golden Globes on Sunday evening.