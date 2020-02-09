Academy Awards 2020: “Parasite” has written history, while acting prizes followed the scenario

LOS ANGELES – “Parasite” made history at the 92nd Academy Awards and became the first foreign film to win the best photo, adding awards for director Bong Joon Ho, original screenplay and the renamed “international feature film” category.

It was a surprising outcome – considering that many felt that the First World War story ‘1917’ was the precursor – but hardly a complete shock, given the praise for the South Korean thriller by industry and critics during the award season.

The overwhelmed director graciously selected his fellow nominees and even went so far as to say he used a chainsaw to share the price and share with them.

The four acting winners have since followed the script, given the series of awards that were presented in the run-up to the Oscar evening.

Three of the recipients were the first winners, with Joaquin Phoenix winning for his title role in “Joker”, a dark drama that emerged from the Batman franchise. Among other things, he gave a passionate speech about animal rights.

Renee Zellweger, a 2004 supporting actress winner for “Cold Mountain”, earned her first lead actress prize for “Judy”, a biography of Judy Garland towards the end of her troubled life.

Brad Pitt and Laura Dern claimed their first acting Oscars in the supporting races for “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and “Marriage Story.”

Although he won an Oscar as a producer for “12 Years a Slave”, Pitt received his first as an actor for his supporting role in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”. He brought an immediate note of politics in the ceremony, referring to President Trump’s dismissal process by noting that his 45-second speech took more time than the senate had assigned to witnesses.

Dern was recognized for “Wedding Story” and thanked her acting parents, Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, in an emotional speech.

Both victories were widely expected, given the series of awards that the two earned in the run-up to the Oscar evening.

Another nominee for the best photo, writer-director Taika Waititi’s anti-Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit”, took the adjusted scenario prize.

Oscar voters spread the wealth. Eight of the nine best photos nominated have earned at least one prize, with “1917” faltering in sound, cinematography and visual effects. “Once Upon a Time” collected a second for production design, with “Ford v. Ferrari” winning one of the sound prizes and for editing. “Little Women” picked up costume design and Hilda Gudnadottir was honored for the original score for “Joker.”

The only exception was “The Irishman,” the expensive Netflix gangster drama by director Martin Scorsese.

American Factory, a Netflix documentary released with the support of the Obamas, was honored in that category. The film describes the takeover of a factory in Ohio by Chinese interests.

“Toy Story 4” received the best animation film, just like its predecessor in 2011 – the first franchise to win a few awards within that category, which was introduced in 2002.

The composing team of Elton John and Bernie Taupin also shared an Oscar for their original song for “Rocketman,” the musical drama based on John’s life.

Tension over the best photo competition remains the core of this year’s event, based on the consistency between the honors in the run-up to the biggest night of the film industry.

The prizes have also fueled the debate on inclusion and diversity within the academy, which produced the # OscarsSoWhite hashtag five years ago. Despite the academy’s efforts to tackle the problem, only one person in color – actress Cynthia Erivo, for Harriet Tubman’s “Harriet” biography – is one of the 20 nominees for the best and supporting actor and actress.

Reviews for the Oscars will be closely monitored in the midst of a general decline for the major ceremonies that precede it, including the Golden Globes – which started the truncated awards season early this year early January – and the Grammies two weeks ago.

The ceremony again chose to go without a designated host after using that approach in 2019. Although that served as something new, it will be interesting to see if it arouses similar curiosity the second time.

The night started with a raw musical song by Janelle Monae, followed by an introduction by two former hosts, Steve Martin and Chris Rock, jokes about the lack of female directors and people of color among the nominees.

Matthew A. Cherry, director of the animated short “Hair Love”, dedicated his victory to the late Kobe Bryant, while talking about the need for greater representation.

The production included a joke at the expense of “Cats”, the most important box-office flop, and a surprising performance by Eminem. The latter drew an enthusiastic response from the public, but generated a “why” response to social media.

