Academic paper in comic form explores ethics of treating torturer with PTSD

Loading...

Enlarge / Martinique-born psychiatrist Franz Fanon explored the bioethics of studying and treating trauma in his 1961 book, The Wretched of the Earth. An academic article written in comic form examines a particular case study from a modern perspective.

tupungato / Getty Images

Is it possible to ethically treat someone with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) developed as a result of inflicting torture on others? That is the question posed in an article published last summer in AJOB Neuroscience, but there is a twist. The article is written and illustrated as a comic by the artist and neuroscientist at Lehigh University Ann E. Fink.

Fink is part of a growing movement called "graphic medicine," a term coined in 2007 by physician and comic artist Ian Williams to describe the use of comics to improve professional and general public discourse on health issues. Comics can be an ideal form of visual rhetoric for medical education and patient care, and advocates include M.K. Czerwiec, also known as "Comic Nurse," who worked in an HIV hospice at the height of the AIDS epidemic. When the clinic closed in 2000, he struggled to find a way out to express the bittersweet emotions he felt, but discovered that the comic format was perfect.

"I realized that the combination of image and text sequentially really helped me organize my thoughts," Czerwiec told the University of Chicago News last year. "It just worked." Now, a resident artist at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, he published a graphic memory of nonfiction / oral history, Taking Turns: Stories from HIV / AIDS Care Unit 371, in 2017. Czerwiec and Williams, along with Michael Green of Penn State University, We were among the first attendees in 2010 of what is now an annual international graphic medicine conference. They published The Graphic Medicine Manifesto, a collection of academic essays with visual narratives, in 2015.

Like many in the graphic medicine community, Fink has a long-standing interest in comics, although his initial training was in psychology and neuroscience, with an emphasis on the broader social and ethical issues surrounding learning, memory and mental health. During a scholarship at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he met comic book legend Lynda Barry and a group called Applied Comics Kitchen. It was then that Fink began using comics to teach biology and health issues. "A lot of this is really about focusing personal narrative, patient experience, provider experience," he told Ars. But AJOB Neuroscience's article is his first academic essay in comic form.

A case study in torture

In the article, Fink comically reviews a bioethical dilemma described by psychiatrist and political philosopher Franz Fanon in his 1961 seminal book, The Wretched of the Earth. Born on the Caribbean island of Martinique (then a French colony) and educated in France, Fanon described the dehumanizing effects of colonialism on people colonized in his book, offering numerous case studies he had found in the final chapter.

The best known is the story of a white police inspector in Algeria whose job was to torture the prisoners of the colonial government for many hours each day. He would probably have been diagnosed with PTSD today, as the stress of his daily work led him to regularly beat his wife and children at home, including a 20-month-old baby. He sought treatment, Fanon wrote, to deal with the stress and guilt he felt for torturing human beings so he could continue to torture people at work with "total peace of mind," and thus curb the urge to inflict physical abuse on his own. family. .

The bioethical dilemma and the decision tree of the police inspector Ann E. Fink

Should I help this man who suffers from PTSD to be a better torturer? Ann E. Fink

Outlining the basics of PTSD Ann E. Fink

Useful lessons for today's torturers? Ann E. Fink

On a lighter note: a dissertation on Icelandic sagas in comic form Yoav Tirosh

This posed an ethical dilemma for Fanon. The police inspector is a victim and perpetrator: he inflicts abuse on Algerian prisoners and his family, but he himself is also a pawn and a victim of the greatest socio-political pressures and mental trauma at work. So, should Fanon treat the man and make him a better torturer, thus avoiding his wife and children while Algerian citizens continue to suffer? Or should he refuse to treat him and let the family continue to suffer? And was it even possible to treat man in any meaningful sense if he continued to work in the context of an inherently violent colonial regime?

Fink's interest in learning and memory, particularly his first experiments on the plasticity of individual neurons in the tonsil region of the brain, led him to become interested in PTSD. "I always wanted to put it in a wider context," he said. When he read the case study of the Fanon police inspector in The Wretched of the Earth, the psychiatrist's ethical dilemma touched a sensitive fiber. "How do you think PTSD is a reducible biological phenomenon in the context of a sick, violent and inhuman society?" she said.

"How do you think PTSD is a reducible biological phenomenon in the context of a sick, violent and inhuman society?"

For Fink, the case is a useful starting point to explore the most important ethical problems surrounding the social dimensions of traumatic stress. She developed a "decision tree" to help clarify the complex ethical problems involved. "You can think of PTSD as a biological entity, or something socially contextualized," said Fink. "And you can consider it as a personal narrative theme."

But there are no easy solutions to the dilemma. "I don't have an answer, and that's the point," Fink told Ars. "It would not be a good ethical dilemma if I had an easy answer. The narrative shows us what the problems are." Fanon's own solution was not a solution at all. He quit his job at the hospital and joined the Algerian resistance. "This situation was not sustainable for him in the long term," he said. "The final conclusion of HI is that you cannot treat PTSD. There is no cure you can do in this inhuman context."

The comic trend could be extending beyond the field of health and medicine. Last fall, a PhD candidate at the University of Iceland produced a comic version of the summary for his doctoral thesis on a famous 13th-century Icelandic saga. The Ljósvetninga saga has multiple versions, and the scholarship has typically focused on dating the different versions to determine which one might be the earliest. But Yoav Tirosh decided to explore how the construction of the saga has constantly changed. His comic summary is in the form of a dialogue, in which a fictional version of Tirosh meets the ghost of one of the central figures of the saga (Guðmundr inn ríki, a goði, also known as a priest or chieftain) in the bathroom of a hotel in Reykjavík.

"I liked the challenge of trying to visually interpret something that is very text based as a doctoral thesis, and initially even intended to be incorporated into the thesis itself," he told Medievalists.net. "However, this would have delayed my presentation by at least a month and the time was pressing, so I decided to do it during my & # 39; vacation & # 39; post-submission." It also served as preparation for a major goal: Tirosh hopes to produce an introduction to old Norse literature in a comic way one day.

DOI: AJOB Neuroscience, 2019. 10.1080 / 21507740.2019.1632970 (About DOI).