Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) announced on Wednesday that he will vote to convict President Trump for one indictment, abuse of power, distinguishing himself as the first Republican to support the removal of the president from office.

In an emotional speech on the senate floor, Romney said that Trump is “guilty of a terrible abuse of public trust” and that he made his decision out of an “inevitable belief that my oath demanded it for God.”

He called the actions of Trump ‘a blatant attack on electoral rights, our national security and our fundamental values. Corrupting an election to keep himself in office is perhaps the most offensive and destructive violation of someone’s oath of office that I can imagine. “

Romney handed his address to a largely empty senate room. A few of his Democratic colleagues, including Senator Brian Schatz (HI) and Senator Chris Murphy (CT), continued to listen to his comments. While the senator from Utah outraged the president and talked about his duty to his oath, they realized that Romney would actually vote to condemn. Schatz dabbed his eyes with a tissue; Murphy’s mouth fell open. The only Republican spectator, Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi, got up and left halfway through Romney’s comments.

The first reaction among Romney’s GOP senate colleagues was, at least publicly, indifference rather than indignation. “It’s what it is,” Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) responded when asked about Romney’s voice.

Romney told The New York Times earlier on Wednesday that he believed “the case was made” and that he would vote against the second article of deposition, obstruction of Congress, arguing that House Democrats failed to get testimonials and other evidence to collect that they were looking for their case.

“I believe that attempting to corrupt an election to preserve power is about as serious an attack on the constitution as is possible,” said Romney, adding, “And for that reason it is a high crime and crime , and I have no choice under the oath that I took, but to express that conclusion. ”

The Senate is expected to accuse Trump of both allegations during a vote on Wednesday afternoon.

Romney reportedly acknowledged that he would have “unimaginable” political consequences for his decision, especially of Trump loyalists within his own party. “I acknowledge that there will be huge consequences for reaching this conclusion,” said Romney.

In an interview that was recorded prior to his announcement, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace told Romney: “You realize this is war,” and added, “Donald Trump will never forgive you for this.”

“I know in my heart that I do what is right,” replied Romney. “I understand that it will be substantial. And I must acknowledge that it was one or the other. One is to say that I do not want to see the backlash, not only from the president, but also from my party, my state, and republican voters. “

Donald Trump Jr. quickly mocked Romney for his decision and posted a photo on Instagram of the senator in jeans. “MOTHER JEANS … Because you’re a kitty,” he wrote the photo. He wrote that Romney was “forever bitter that he will never be POTUS” and “was too weak to defeat the Democrats … so he is now taking part.” He is now an official member of the resistance and should be expelled from the @GOP. “

