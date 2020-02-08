ABT 2020 Audi RS6 Avant: How to speed up a shopping cart compared to the latest R8 V10

When you look at the data sheet of the new RS6 Avant from Audi Sport, it’s hard not to fall for an essentially practical, very spacious and very luxurious car that can also embarrass real sports cars on the road.

0 to 100 km / h takes 3.6 seconds, and the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 delivers 592 hp (600 hp / 441 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. ABT was not particularly impressed with the performance and decided that the super sports car needed even more muscles: 690 hp (700 hp / 515 kW) and 649 lb-ft (880 Nm) of torque.

Review: The new RS6 Avant from Audi fits like a glove in America

Adding the engine control unit makes the car 0.3 seconds slower than when accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h and to just 3.3 seconds. If that hasn’t occurred to you: the tuned RS6 Avant is faster than the basic coupe 2019 R8 V10! The German supercar that shares many components with the Lamborghini Huracan, including a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 that delivers 562 hp (570 hp / 419 kW) and 413 lb-ft (560 Nm), performs 0-62 mph (0) -100 km / h) in 3.4 seconds. Imagine driving home, loaded with a van with supermarkets in your trunk, and driving an R8 from head to toe – not that you would, but think about it.

In addition to the engine upgrade, there is not much else on the tuner’s shelves for the new RS6 Avant apart from a few entry lights. However, the range will soon be expanded to include new alloy wheels that are also suitable for other models. Although they didn’t say so, we expect some subtle exterior and interior improvements for the fast car in the near future, but until this happens you can play with the online configurator found Herewho has various vehicles from Audi, Cupra, Seat, Skoda and Volkswagen.

PHOTO GALLERY

more pictures…