Absurd Earth: WIRED’s Absurd Creatures Evolves Into a New Netflix Series

It commenced, as quite a few matters do, with a 10-foot maritime worm that wields jaws so sharp and impressive they can slice a fish in two. Then came the wasp with a sting so agonizing that an real scientist’s precise guidance for people who get stung by this detail is to just lie down and scream right up until the agony subsides. And then there were the foot-extended snails that are ingesting their way by Florida.

Individuals have been just a several of the about 100 entries in my WIRED column Absurd Creature of the 7 days, which ran in between 2013 and 2016. We produced a world-wide-web video clip series out of it too, identified as Absurd Creatures. And I’m happier than a huge earthworm in mud to announce that my little one is all grown up: Right now Netflix is premiering their all-new docu-series Absurd World, generated by Condé Nast Enjoyment. (Condé Nast owns WIRED.)

It is even bigger, bolder, absurd…er. And it is written by professionals who are funnier and a lot less snarky than me, which is pleasant. Belief me when I say this: Absurd Planet is the escapism your household desires suitable now. It’s fun as all hell, and educational to boot.

Your guidebook is none other than Mom Nature, voiced by Afi Ekulona. More than 12 wild episodes, she’ll introduce you to some of the strangest critters on Earth, as they combat, make pleasant, take in each other, and—of course—make babies.

Talking of, we have obtained an special clip above that follows the trials of the large Pacific octopus, potentially the most devoted mother on Earth. Appreciate, and continue to keep it bizarre out there.

