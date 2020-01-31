Absolutely the best serums for every skin type

Serums are everywhere. More intense than a moisturizer or other skin care product, when it comes to serums, it goes a long way. A simple walk through the skin care path will prove how popular two ingredients are in the serum category: vitamin C and hyaluronic acid. Vitamin C is the gold standard in anti-aging and this powerful antioxidant fights free radicals and will actually restore and supplement the collagen and elasticity of the skin. Hyaluronic acid is a natural part of our body and binds to water to retain moisture. Regardless of your skin type, you benefit from these two ingredients, but serums often contain other powerful ingredients such as retinol, vitamins A, B and E. Whether your skin is ripe, dry, oily or acne-prone, there are specific formulations of serums for made for you, so we have collected the 5 best serums for each skin type.

Adult skin: SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum

As one of the leading serums on the market, the SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum has a concentration of 15% ascorbic acid (vitamin C) plus vitamin E and ferulic acid. Once taken in, it remains active for 72 hours. This product also combats free radicals, premature aging and offers antioxidant protection for a younger looking skin.

Dry skin: Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Serum

The Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Serum is perfect for people struggling with drought and dehydration. It is formulated with 75% hyaluronic acid that attracts 1000 times its weight in water and retains it through the moisture in the air. It also contains silk proteins, honey and algae extract that hydrate the skin and give it a smooth and soft feel.

Greasy skin: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating hyaluronic acid Serum

The beauty brains behind Neutrogena know that even people with oily skin want a concentrated serum to keep the skin hydrated while addressing texture and tone. This oil-free serum is non-comedogenic, so it does not clog the pores. The most important active ingredient is hyaluronic acid, which our body naturally contains, so that the skin absorbs it and you immediately feel the benefits.

Acne sensitive skin: TruSkin Tea Tree Clear Skin Super Serum

Who says you can’t have glowing skin when you’re struggling with acne? This serum from TruSkin is designed for people with acne with active ingredients that not only help cure blemishes, but also go the extra mile and fade scars, dark spots and hyper pigmentation. What gives this serum its super powers? A formula that contains vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide (B3), salicylic acid and tea tree essential oil to unclog pores, soothe irritated skin and give it a vibrant complexion.