CELTIC comfortably won 3-0 today at Celtic Park, but their provisional defense was a cause for concern and points. Jozo still came back from injury and started again for Celtic with Ajer injured, Jullien the only constant in the back row at the moment.

Bauer in for Frimpong, who got injured midweek and Hayes was played as left back while Greg Taylor is sitting on the couch.

It is strange because everyone who asks Neil Lennon about his selection is quickly led to the scoreline. However, it is worth pointing out that Celtic would have been punished by more clinical opposition, in particular Hayes who had a bad day.

When the former Aberdeen player is in shape, no one can really complain, but when he waits against Ross County, the decision to keep Taylor away from the team is a big problem.

Some fans expressed their concerns before and after the game.

What does Greg Taylor have to do to get into the starting XI?

Absolute madness that Jonny Hayes chooses for him

– Gérard Downey (@ FROSTIES88) January 25, 2020

Celtic had access to every Greg Taylor game of the last few seasons, decided that he was no better than Jonny Hayes as a left back and signed him anyway

– Graeme McKay (@gmakaay) January 25, 2020

Edouard de 🐐.

People make fun of Hayes (hopeless) is better than Taylor. Break the bank on Benkovic. Send Bauer back.

Liam Boyce would cause chaos tomorrow.

– Cal (@CMcCeltic) January 25, 2020