Above 80 pounds of cocaine and fentanyl seized at Blue H2o Bridge in Port Huron

PORT HURON, Mich. – Customs Border Safety officers inspecting commercial trucks departing the United States and destined for Canada right away at the Blue H2o Bridge discovered many pounds of narcotics situated in the tractor cab of an outbound business carrier.

The industrial carrier was hauling a shipment of flavoring syrup originating in California. The driver grew to become visibly shaken in the course of the examination of his cab. Throughout the inspection, more than 80 pounds of suspected cocaine and fentanyl ended up identified.

At around 2 a.m. Friday, CBP officers were being conducting outbound enforcement tests destined for Canada. A Canadian driver and member of CBP’s Trusted Traveler System, Free and Secure Trade or Rapid, was referred for a taxi check out.

For the duration of a actual physical inspection of the cab, the driver grew to become progressively nervous. Officers found out several bricks of suspected cocaine and fentanyl. The driver was arrested by federal officials.

“CBP Officers, performing to hold the nation’s financial system shifting, stopped this cargo of unlawful medicine from reaching its vacation spot,” reported Christopher Perry, Director of Subject Operations. “I am grateful for their vigilance and focus to depth in this interception.”

“The driver faces federal prosecution for the exportation of unlawful medications. Homeland Stability Investigations (HSI) Border Enforcement Protection Undertaking Drive Port Huron is investigating. All folks accused of crimes are presumed innocent till established guilty in a court continuing.”

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All legal rights reserved.