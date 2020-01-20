About half of Wyoming's 2020 census is still open

The 2020 US Census headquarters are located in Wyoming at the Sunrise Shopping Center. (Brendan LaChance, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – The 2020 U.S. Census officially begins on Tuesday, January 21.

Households in the rest of the country will receive official information on how to respond to the census from March 12. All households should receive this information by April 1st.

This is the first year in which people can complete the census survey online. Mail and telephone replies are also possible.

According to the Colorado / Wyoming Census Media Specialist, Jennifer Hillmann, about half of the vacancies available in Wyoming remain to be filled in the 2020 census.

She adds that salaries were increased in some areas in December to ensure that these positions were filled. In Natrona County, the fee for counters, also known as census takers, is $ 19.50 an hour, for example.

Hillman adds that mileage reimbursements are paid for the positions that require travel.

People can find information about positions and pay online and apply for census jobs.

For those who do not like to receive multiple reminders to take part in the census, Hillman recommends that you complete the official surveys online as soon as possible.

“The sooner you answer, the better,” she says. “You won’t mind that much, if you do.”

Starting March 12, participants will initially receive an invitation to participate in the online surveys. However, you will receive a paper form and a reminder if you do not use the online option early.

Hillman adds that census officials work with local law enforcement to prevent fraudsters from receiving information from people.

While she says more fraud prevention information will be available in the coming months, people should be aware that no official census information will be sent to those in Wyoming by March 12.

The US Census Bureau provides this schedule for their efforts.

The results of the 2020 United States Census are used to determine how approximately $ 675 billion in federal funding is allocated to states each year. Hillman and others have stressed the importance of responding to the census to ensure that Wyoming receives its fair share of this funding.