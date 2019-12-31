About 100 Marines are increasing security at the US embassy in Baghdad after an Iranian-backed attack

Loading...

About 100 marines are being sent to the US embassy in Baghdad to strengthen security after the attack by Iranian proxies on Tuesday, U.S. officials said on Tuesday.

The additional Marines come from a Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force based in the region, Task & Purpose officials said on condition of anonymity. Your job will be to protect the message, not to evacuate it.

Demonstrators and Iranian-backed militia fighters attempted to storm the heavily fortified embassy on Tuesday in retaliation for the recent U.S. airstrikes on Kata & # 39; ib Hezbollah, an Iranian agency. These air strikes were carried out after a missile attack on a US military base in Kirkuk, in which an American contractor was killed and several soldiers injured.

During the attack on the embassy, ​​the Apache helicopters flew a special mission to fire torches, a U.S. official told Task & Purpose.

Fox News reporter Lucas Tomlinson tweeted for the first time on Tuesday that about 100 additional Marines would be sent to the embassy.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper also made a statement that more troops would reinforce the message, but he didn't say exactly how many.

"The Department of Defense is working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure the security of our embassy and staff in Baghdad," Esper said in Tuesday's statement. "We have taken appropriate measures to protect the armed forces to ensure the security of American citizens, military personnel and diplomats in the country and to safeguard our right to self-defense."

"We are sending additional forces to support our staff at the embassy," he continued. "As in all countries, we rely on the host country’s forces to protect our personnel in the country, and we call on the Iraqi government to fulfill its international responsibilities. The United States continues to support the Iraqi people and a free, sovereign and prosperous Iraq . "

