Aboriginal people cannot be deported for criminal convictions: High Court

The High Court found that Aboriginal people are exempt from immigration laws after reviewing the cases of two men who have to be deported for criminal convictions.

Two indigenous men, Daniel Love and Brendan Thoms, were expelled because they failed their migration character tests due to prison terms.

Brendan Thoms with his mother Jenny.

In a 4-3 split today, the High Court found that Native Australians were not subject to the constitutional foreign powers and could not be deported under the Immigration Law.

However, the court stopped releasing Mr. Love entirely and said that no agreement could be reached as to whether he was an Aboriginal in relation to the facts in the case.

Daniel Love with his family.

Both men were born abroad, but moved to Australia as children and had a permanent residence visa.

Although he is a national title holder as a member of the Gunggari, Mr. Thoms was born in New Zealand and is not an Australian citizen.

After serving part of an 18-month domestic violence sentence, he was taken into immigration detention, where he remained until the High Court ruled.

Mr. Love, a recognized Kamilaroi who was born in Papua New Guinea, was also taken into immigration detention after being sentenced to more than a year in prison for assault.

A MP from Home Secretary Peter Dutton had canceled the 40-year-old’s visa, but that decision was later revoked and he was released.

In an unusual move, the High Court held two separate hearings.

It was originally heard in May of last year, but came back in December after the court urged the parties to consider whether the Aborigines hold a special position, which is underpinned by the recognition of the rights of the native title by common law.

According to the proposal, the Crown had a unique obligation to protect Aboriginal society, and in return, the Aborigines owed the Crown permanent loyalty.

Lawyers for the men said the Aborigines could not be “foreign” to Australia.

“Native Australians are an integral part of the Australian community,” they wrote in a post.

The contributions also stated that the Aboriginal people were not considered “foreigners” in the Federation by the constitution.

However, the Commonwealth informed the court that anyone who was not a citizen was a “foreigner” within the meaning of the law and that Mr. Thorns and Mr. Love owe their loyalty to the countries in which they were born.

-ABC

– There’s more to come.