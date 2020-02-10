Abode launches HomeKit support for its home improvement entry system

Abode was the first company to launch HomeKit support for a home security system last fall with the Iota Security Kit, its flagship product. Now the company is bringing HomeKit to its entry-level model, the Smart Security Kit, to give even more customers access to the convenience and security of Apple’s smart home platform.

Abode’s Iota Security Kit (in the test), which was the first to receive the HomeKit functionality, has a hub that integrates the gateway, camera, motion sensor and siren. As Abode’s flagship, it costs the most from $ 219.

For this reason, it’s great to see the company launch HomeKit support for its cheapest system, the Smart Security Kit, starting at $ 179. It has a simpler hub that offers the gateway and siren with cameras and motion sensors as add-ons.

Abode CEO Chris Carney shared some thoughts about the latest HomeKit update:

With this update, we will continue to keep this promise so that all Abode users have access to the convenience, privacy and security of HomeKit and the additional security of their Abode security system.

If you already have a 2nd generation Abode Smart Security Kit, look for a firmware update that will allow you to integrate it into Apple’s smart home platform. HomeKit support for 1st generation Smart Security Kit systems is reviewed by Apple and “provided after certification is completed to ensure that all customers can use any Abode Security Kit with their Apple devices.”

Abode will also release a new outdoor / indoor smart camera that it announced at CES last month. It can also be used as a doorbell and HomeKit certification is in preparation. The start is planned for March.

