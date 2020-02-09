abode iota: HomeKit support makes it best for Apple users

When I was in my early 20s, I was working for an independent phone company in Ringgold, GA. One of the projects I worked on was building a home and business security product. I ended up working in a sales role with customers after we put the product into operation. I say all of this to make it clear that I am a veteran in the home security industry. I have sold hundreds of thousands of dollars to Honeywell alarm systems. I know which systems other companies can easily monitor. I also know the advantages of wired and wireless systems. In my current house, the client had a DSC system installed by a local alarm company, which I have been using since we moved in 2013. Over the years I have expanded my home with many smart home aspects. I didn’t touch the security system until I read something about the Abode system with HomeKit integration. Is abode the best security system for Apple users? Let’s examine my look back at the Home Iota alarm system.

One of the main differences between the different DIY alarm systems and the traditional systems is where the devices are mounted and how they communicate. With my existing alarm system, there are door triggers that are firmly connected to a center console in my closet. The keyboard and motion sensor are also hardwired. 110V powers everything and it has a battery backup. The only communication method is a conventional telephone line (which I still have for my children for 911 purposes).

In home improvement systems, it is almost always a kind of wireless technology between the sensors and the base station. Most DIY alarms work through your internet connection and often include a SIM card to secure your phone.

Stay iota rating

I’ve monitored various alarm systems over the years, such as Nest Secure (I have Nest thermostats) and SimpliSafe, but I haven’t found one that would have made me repeat my entire setup. After reading that abode added HomeKit support to the iota starter kit, I start looking at it closely.

I recently bought an August lock, so the ability to automatically turn off the alarm when I unlocked the door was very fascinating. After a few days of research, I made my purchase. I chose the starter kit from abode iota and added a special keyboard, two smoke detectors, three sensors for narrow doors and an additional motion detector. The iota starter kit contains a base station, a normal door sensor and a key ring. The base station consists of a built-in 1080p camera (works with HomeKit) and a built-in motion sensor. The base station works with Wi-Fi (requires Ethernet for the initial configuration), has a cell phone backup option and contains a built-in battery if the power fails. The additional motion sensor will replace that in my living room and I will attach the keyboard instead of my existing keyboard.

Whereabouts keyboard

The keyboard is quite unique in that it is connected to the wall plate with magnets. This function facilitates assembly and disassembly. It contains a built-in battery and needs to be charged via micro USB about every six months. I use the keyboard a lot less than I initially thought, since I generally rely on the Abode app to activate and deactivate the system, but it was on sale and I should have otherwise repaired the wall. With the app you can configure your passcode, add new ones and delete unused ones.

Location of door sensors

One aspect of DIY alarm systems that I don’t like is the size of the door sensors. They are usually white bricks that are mounted on the top of the door. However, the technology in them is relatively simple. Part of the door sensor is a magnet and another part is the actual transmitter. When the door is open, the “seal” is broken and this sends a signal to the alarm.

Abode has three different types of door / window sensors. They have a standard model, a mini model and a slim model. I immediately noticed the slim model because it fits in a door jam and remains hidden. The standard and mini models are operated with replaceable batteries. The normal ones last ten years and the Mini four years. The slim model lasts eight years, but is not interchangeable. You also have a built-in model, but you only want to go this way if you drill comfortably into your door. I was able to test the mini model and the slim model and both could be installed in minutes without tools. You can see the thin model in the photo above.

smoke detector

When I ordered the smoke detectors, I assumed that they were real smoke detectors, but they are not. They should be installed next to your existing smoke detectors, which are wired in your house. The monitors detect the sound of the smoke detectors and then trigger the alarm. I didn’t know all of this when I ordered, but it’s a pretty smart way to make the sensors smaller and cheaper, while still getting the result. However, the smoke detectors are not HomeKit compatible.

Residential camera with HomeKit integration

The Abode Iota base station contains an integrated 1080p camera (can be deactivated in the settings), which can be programmed so that the video recording starts when the alarm is triggered. It can also be added to the Apple Home app, where you can create various automations. Overall, it works well. We pointed it at our front door and act as a second motion sensor. My only complaint is that HomeKit Secure Video is not supported, but not many providers yet.

monthly plans

As with all alarm systems, there are several ways to monitor the system. With abode you have three options that fit into every budget. With the free plan, you can remotely monitor your alarm via your home internet connection. It includes three days of media storage and access to create automation.

The Connect plan (USD 80 / year) offers all the functions included in the free plan, but also activates the LTE connection as a backup. It also increases media storage capacity by up to 14 days.

The Secure Plan extends the media storage to 90 days, but also activates professional monitoring around the clock and an unlimited guarantee for your devices if you pay annually.

I chose Secure Plan because it includes 24/7 surveillance because I wanted someone to call the police / fire department when the alarm goes off and I am unavailable. When I signed up, I got my first year with a starter kit purchase for $ 100, but after that it was only $ 200. I also save 15% on homeowners insurance, which in the end costs even less.

installation process

Overall, the installation was straightforward. As soon as you have unpacked the base station, connect it to the Ethernet and the power supply and open the Abode app. You enter your gateway code and the setup process begins. After configuring it, I was able to connect it to Wi-Fi to put it in a better place. It only took a couple of seconds to activate the door sensors, and then I spent another minute installing them. The smoke sensors took about three minutes each, but that was mainly because I had to find a step stool to screw them to the ceiling.

Mounting the keyboard and the second motion sensor was also a breeze. I think I spent half an hour installing and configuring everything. The biggest problem I had was that I initially connected the base station to a surge protector that was on a HomeKit connector and it was turned off. It took me a good five minutes to understand what was happening. After everything was configured, I was able to invite my wife to our home so that she could also manage and operate it.

remain HomeKit integration

As I mentioned in my first paragraph, the integration of HomeKit made me press the trigger for the Abode Iota starter kit. With the integration of HomeKit, I can also use my existing Smart Home setup to work with Abode. All settings for HomeKit are made in the Abode app. A HomeKit code is generated and then manually added to the app. In my system, the motion sensors, the camera and the door sensors are compatible with HomeKit.

One of the HomeKit functions I currently use is when the motion sensor detects motion between 5:00 and 7:00 a.m. and controls the lamp in our kitchen, which is connected via a Wemo Mini Smart Plug. I get up around 5 a.m. and want this light to be on when I make my morning coffee.

Another integration of HomeKit is that the alarm is automatically activated if no movements are detected after 10 p.m., since we are probably in bed. I use automation in the Abode iPhone app that automatically activates the alarm when my wife and I are not at home. I could have done this in the home app, but also wanted to test the automation in the abode app. If you are a strong IFTTT user, the platform is also supported.

Summary of Residence Iota Review

Overall, I am very happy with the purchase of the Abode Iota security system (I did not ask for a verification unit, I paid for it). It replaces an old system, so I’m now happy to be able to monitor and manage it remotely. With the built-in camera that records videos when the alarm sounds, I can check at home to see if anything happens. Since the plan I use includes LTE support, I don’t have to worry about someone cutting my phone line and disabling communication with the monitoring station.

HomeKit integration makes it a natural choice for people in the Apple ecosystem. If you’d like to use Nest Secure, check out my Starling Home Hub review. Otherwise I would recommend an accommodation.

The only problem I had was that the HomeKit integration stopped working the first night. A quick restart of the base station immediately solved the problem. In my opinion, abode iota is the best DIY alarm system for Apple users thanks to its HomeKit integration, good looking hardware and easy installation. I plan to bring the doorbell camera with me when I come.

You can buy starter kits directly from abode or at Amazon. If you plan to enable surveillance, I would highly recommend purchasing directly from abode as they offer a discount if you bundle them together.

