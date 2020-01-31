AbleGamers and ATMakers create devices for controlling games with a wheelchair

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FgKNWc-EpHQ [/ embed]

Gaming Charity AbleGamers has a new device that allows players with disabilities to control their Xbox games directly from a wheelchair. This is a breakthrough in game accessibility. The device is completely free for those who qualify for the AbleGamers scholarship program.

The device, called the “Freedom Wing Adapter”, connects the players’ electric wheelchairs to the Xbox Adaptive Controller to play games using their wheelchair’s control scheme. Steve Spohn, AbleGamers’ chief operations officer, told Digital Trends that his company has partnered with supporting technology group ATMakers on the device and will post instructions on how to build such a device at home.

“It’s really wonderful that this device can accommodate my own wheelchair – the joystick that I use to make my own living and personal life every day – and now, through the power of magic and unicorns and whatever we do, we make adapters with which I can control Rocket League, ”Spohn said in the video.

Previously, Spohn was involved in the development of the Xbox Adaptive Controller, so it is logical for implementation in this project. The Xbox Adaptive Controller allows players to attach accessories that best suit their individual needs.

In a video about the creation and function of the device, Spohn, a guest post by Digital Trends, drove the Rocket League and sees him driving his vehicle along the wall and taking pictures without using a conventional controller. Players only need a joystick and a button, although those with more complex wheelchairs can control more games.

Courtesy of AbleGamers

The origins of the Freedom Wing Adapter lie in trying to emulate a joystick on a wheelchair to help children with spinal atrophy before developing a gaming device.

“Every game is possible. Platform drivers and racing games may be the most likely candidates, but there is no reason why you still cannot manage your favorite Fortnite or World of Warcraft game, ”Spohn told Digital Trends.

The ATMs met with Orlando, Florida’s GRA-V Robotics, which now manufactures devices for players in need. Since the total cost of the parts is only around $ 30, those with basic soldering skills should be able to make them themselves once the instructions are published online.

