Ability to get three spin-offs when the original series ends

Power fans no longer have to mourn the Starz / Netflix crime, because it has just been announced that there will be not one, but three spin-offs to follow the explosive final.

The original series ended on Sunday, February 9, when viewers finally discovered who had shot Ghost.

But fans can expect more from the Power gang, including the original gangster Kanan Stark, Ghost’s former right-hand man Tommy Egan and the crooked politician Tate in three brand new shows around each character.

One of the shows is called Power Book III: Raising Kanan and is a prequel to Power, set in the 1990s. It is about the early years of Kanan, which is played by executive producer Curtis ’50 Cent ’Jackson.

Power Book IV: Influence will focus on Rashad Tate, the dodgy politician played by Larenz Tate in the original show.

Meanwhile, the third spin-off follows, Power Book V: Force, Tommy (played by Joseph Sikora) while “breaking the ties and placing New York in his rearview mirror forever”.

The three new shows are an addition to Power Book II: Ghost, which plays musician Mary J. Blige and is only picked up a few days after the events of the final of the Power series.

Power maker Courtney Kemp told TVLine that the first two spin-offs “have really strong female characters in a way that I’m trying to push even further than what we had in the original Power.”

She added: “Mary’s character is super strong and interesting, and the same goes for the main characters in the next spin-off.”

Power was one of the most successful series in premium pay television during the six-year run and collected more than 10 million multi-platform views in the last two seasons.

When one chapter closes, another opens. Get ready for Power Book II: Ghost, come and see THIS SUMMER on STARZ. # PowerBook2 #PowerNeverEnds pic.twitter.com/qj89b1NT04

– Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) 10 February 2020

Regarding its success, President and CEO of Star Jeffrey Hirsch said: “In television history, only a few shows have inspired four consecutive series extensions that were launched simultaneously in active production and development.”

He added: “These new and exciting chapters will continue the journey of some of ‘Power’s’ most controversial characters, while incorporating a growing ensemble of complex, different characters, along with the high-octane drama that turns ‘Power’ into a class apart. . “