Abe says the new unit will defend Japan against space technology threats

TOKYO – Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that Japan will form a space defense unit to protect itself against potential threats when rivals develop rockets and other technology and the new unit will work closely with its US counterpart recently launched by President Donald Trump.

The Space Domain Mission Unit will start as part of the Japanese air defense force in April, Abe said in a policy speech on the occasion of the start of the parliamentary session of the year.

He said that Japan should also defend itself against cyber space threats and against electromagnetic interference against Japanese satellites. There is growing concern that China and Russia are looking for ways to disrupt, disable or destroy satellites.

“We will drastically strengthen capacity and system to ensure superiority” in those areas, Abe said.

The space unit will be added to an existing air base in Fuchu on the western suburbs of Tokyo, where approximately 20 people will be manned for a full launch in 2020. The role of the space unit is to perform satellite-based navigation and communication for other troops in the field, instead of being on the ground.

Abe’s cabinet approved a budget of 50.6 billion yen ($ 460 million) in space-related projects in December, pending parliamentary approval.

The unit will work with the US space command that Trump set up in August, and with the Japanese space agency Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

Abe has insisted on the Japanese self-defense power to expand its international role and capabilities by strengthening cooperation and weapon compatibility with the US, as it increasingly cooperates with US forces and becomes concerned about the increasing potential of China and North Korea .

Abe, marking the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Japan-US Security Treaty on Sunday, promised to strengthen Japan’s ability and cooperation with the US, including space and cyber security.

He said he is determined to settle Japan’s “unfortunate past” with North Korea because he hopes to “summarize” his country’s post-war legacies before his term ends next year.

He reiterated his intention to hold talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un without the conditions he had demanded in the past – to denuclearize the Korean peninsula and solve the decades-old problem of kidnapping Japanese citizens by North Korea .

Part of Abe’s plan during his term of office is to achieve his long-held goal of revising the US-designed Japanese constitution that prohibits the use of force in settling international disputes. Despite Abe’s pressure, the chances for the review are blurring due to a lack of public interest and the opposition’s focus on other controversial issues such as the recent dispatch of naval forces to the Middle East and questionable public archiving on Abe’s annual cherry blossom viewing parties.

In a sign of a thaw in Japan’s recently tense relations with South Korea, Abe said he intended to work closely with South Korea in dealing with a harsh security environment in Northeast Asia.

However, Abe reiterated his demand that South Korea resolve the issue of compensation for former Korean workers during the Japanese colonial rule of 1910-1945. “I hope (South Korea) to live up to its promise between the two countries and to build forward-looking bilateral relations,” he said.

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press