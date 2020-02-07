ABC sells Oscar advertising inventory – Adweek

After a difficult preparatory phase for the Academy Awards ceremony in 2019, things were going much more smoothly for ABC this time, and there was none of the pre-broadcast controversy that affected last year’s event. It also runs smoothly on the business side, where the network sold out its Oscars ad inventory before the February 9 television show.

This year’s 30-second spots were sold for $ 2.8 million. This is an increase over last year’s television show, which cost them $ 2.6 million. According to Kantar Media, Oscar places averaged $ 1.98 million in 2019.

The 92nd Academy Awards take place two weeks before last year’s ceremony and just one week after the Super Bowl. However, the postponement did not affect advertiser demand. ABC sold out its Oscars’ inventory on Monday, the day after the Super Bowl.

“We’re sold out,” said Jerry Daniello, SVP for entertainment brand solutions at Disney Advertising Sales. “Given that this is a week after the Super Bowl, it is only proof that this is still the biggest night of entertainment.”

How the Oscars advertising is changing

This year’s Oscars ads show creations made specifically for the ceremony. “We have observed this trend in recent years when customers have launched a new motif that fits into the Oscars and is aimed at this audience,” said Daniello.

The advertisers for the Academy Awards include the “proud sponsors” Cadillac, Google, Rolex and Verizon, who are all exclusive in the category during the ceremony. “Participating sponsors” include Adobe, Colgate Optic White, Discover, Disney, FX, General Mills, Hulu, Intuit TurboTax, Kinder Bueno, M & Ms, McDonalds, Microsoft, The New York Times, Postmates, Quibi and Walt Disney Studios , among other.

Half of these deals were closed in advance of Disney.

The largest growth categories for the 2020 Oscars were pharmaceuticals and media entertainment, with streaming services such as Disney + and Hulu as well as Quibi appearing in the ceremony.

Netflix will not run any advertisements on the show as part of a new Disney strategy announced last fall. The company will now run ads from its streaming rival on Disney entertainment TV providers such as ABC, Freeform and FX for longer. It continues to accept Netflix spots on ESPN and its other related sports networks. (Because Disney has a general relationship with Quibi, this upcoming streaming service was allowed to run ads.)

For the Oscar spot, Adobe will offer a colorful, trippy ode to creativity with cameos by Billie Eilish and Malala Yousafzai. And the New York Times won actress, singer and producer Janelle Monáe for her promotion of The 1619 Project.

The career website Indeed is one of the first Oscar brands this year. “You have a place where success is important and finding the right job and the right talent for these roles. It really fits into the Oscars platform, ”said Daniello.

Several brands, including Colgate Optic White and Kinder Bueno, use their spots to launch new products on Oscar night.

The Academy Awards will include another 90-second pod for a brand after the offer debuted last year for Marriott Bonvoy. One of the four “proud sponsors” will take over this capsule this year.

While there were more long-form ads in last week’s Super Bowl commercials than in previous years, Oscars advertisers didn’t follow suit. “It’s less about the length and more about the content and entertainment value and recall that the audience will have when they see these spots.” You feel like you are an Oscars, ”said Daniello.

No host, no problem

The Oscars will be hostless for the second year in a row.

In 2019, the Oscars had no host for the first time in 30 years. Kevin Hart resigned just two days after his job as a hoster after the controversy over old homophobic tweets that had reappeared had increased. ABC and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences have decided not to hire a replacement.

